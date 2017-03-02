March 02, 2017 | Posted by

$10 million lottery win in Cameron Park

In February Vineyard Market on Cameron Park Drive sold a $30 California Gold lottery scratcher that paid the maximum prize — $10 million. The big winner, Kulbir Grewal, declined media requests for interviews.

Vineyard Market is now listed as a Lucky Retailer on the California Lottery website, thanks to Grewal’s jackpot.

The California Lottery press release states that 98 players won $1 million or more in FY 2015-16. Approximately $1.59 billion was given to schools during the same period, according to the lottery’s website.

