The 18th annual Summer Spectacular will be held on Saturday, June 24, at Cameron Park Lake. Gates open at 2 p.m.

A free shuttle is available and parking is available at Light of the Hills Church, 3100 Rodeo Road; Marshall Medical Center, 3158 Palmer Drive; Cameron Park Community Center, 2502 Country Club Drive; and Pleasant Grove School, 2540 Green Valley Road in Rescue.

The daylong event features a kid’s carnival, swimming at the lagoon, refreshments, food and craft vendors, exhibitors and music by Cantemus Youth Choir, Ray ‘Catfish’ Copeland Band and Superlicious, an ’80s flashback cover band. Cap off the evening with the most amazing fireworks show in the area. Advance wristbands are available at Cameron Park Bel Air, Cameron Park/Shingle Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Cameron Park Community Services District office or online at showclix.com. Pre-sale wrist bands are $4 (ages 7 and older) or $6 day of event (cash only day of). Advance kids carnival wristbands are available for $15 or $20 day of.

The CPCSD appreciates visitors supporting the vendors for food and drink needs, but will also allow small, six-can ice coolers this year — just big enough to bring a few cold, non-alcoholic beverages to keep cool.

Summer has arrived so let your kids and grandkids have some fun. Parents and grandparents, sign up your campers to attend the weeklong summer camp programs for ages 6-12. Each week has a different theme with special activities, time at Cameron Park Lake, gymnastics and field trips including: Folsom Aquatics Center, Monster Mini Golf, Bounce U, Powerhouse Science Center and more.

Sports camps include Skyhawks Multi-Sports Camp, Tiny Hawk Soccer and Baseball, UK Soccer Camp the week of July 17-21 and Sterling ‘Smooth” Forbes Basketball Camp June 19-23. Mad Science Camps include Grossology, Flight Academy, NASA – Journey into outer space, Crazy Chemworks and Radical Robots. Additional camps include Drama Camps, ElectroBots and Botventure Camps, STEM Challenges with Legos Camp, Fine Art Camps, Jr. Jazzercise Camp, Kids Zumba, Art and Fusion Camp and Horse Camp.

Additional youth programs include Baby Wearing Dance, ballet, gymnastics, sewing, hula, taekwondo, bicycle, futsal, Healthy Superkidz and cooking.

Tennis anyone? Tennis lessons for all ages are held at the newly renovated tennis courts at Cameron Park Lake.

Adults, come join and get into action with the return of the Adult Softball League. If fitness is your thing, we have yoga, Zumba, Jazzercise, toning & barre, water aerobics, hula, tap dance and ballroom dance. We also offer classical guitar lessons. Additional classes include Cathie’s Paint Parties, Paint & a Splash Too!, Have Photos? – We Have Solutions, Creating Photo Memory Books, Closet Makeover and Social Security. Wellness programs include Discovering Your Past Lives, Guided Imagery and What is Hypnotherapy?

The Master Gardeners presentation on June 14 from 9 a.m. to noon is titled Control of Invasive and Noxious Weeds Common to El Dorado County.

Trucks & Tunes continue at Christa McAuliffe Park on Wednesday, June 28, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Grab your family and friends for a fun evening in the park. Enjoy delicious food from SactoMoFo food trucks, live music, kids’s activities and vendors. This is a free event held every month, June through August. Vendor spaces are available.

The Shingle Springs/Cameron Park Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual car show at Cameron Park Lake on Saturday June 10. Gates open at 9:30 a.m. and entrance is free to the public. For more information contact the chamber at (530) 677-8000.

Mature adults have lots to do during the month of June, including programs/activities on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the 50+ room. Some of the events this month include: Brain Health Activity on June 13 at 10:30 a.m., Bingo on June 13 from 1 to 3 p.m., Gift Card Play Day on June 15 at 10 a.m. and Game Day sponsored by The Cameron Park Newcomers Club on June 27 at 10 a.m. Check the mature adult calendar online for additional information.

Bridge meets twice a week, Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sewing meets on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. In addition to these activities, there is Tai Chi for Better Balance, Modified Zumba and Senior Fitness Strength & Stability.

The CSD pool will bring lots of opportunities for the community. Swim lessons have begun. Water aerobics classes are available most weekdays either in the mornings or evenings. Learn the basic responsibilities of a lifeguard, as well as communication and decision-making skills in the Guard Start Jr. Lifeguard program.

Members of the Cameron Park Pickleball Group presented the Cameron Park CSD with a check at the May 17 Board of Directors meeting to use for the additional fence and gate for the pickleball courts that were added in the renovation of the tennis/pickle ball courts at Cameron Park Lake.

Check out a complete listing of all of our recreation programs online at cameronpark.org. Looking for a place to hold an event? Check out the Community Center or Cameron Park Lake. For more information call (530) 677-2231.