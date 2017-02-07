Buddy Bench nurtures new friendships

Blue Oak Elementary School Principal Paul Stewart stands with fourth-graders Crue Hassey, Catherine Cambridge, Maisie McVeigh and Kaden Olsen at the school’s Buddy Bench. Cameron Park Life photo by Joe McNeilly

Amidst the joyful chaos of recess at Blue Oak Elementary School, two children sit pensively on a blue bench at the edge of the basketball courts. They watch the other kids for a few moments, then the older child turns to the younger and holds out a foursquare ball. In the blink of an eye, they’re off the bench and playing happily together.

A little girl then climbs up onto the vacated bench and within 30 seconds the first two children notice her. They invite her to play and a smile lights up her face as she hops down to join their game.

The Bulldog Buddy Bench is a special spot on the Shingle Springs campus with a unique set of rules. The Buddy Bench provides students a clear way to signal to their peers that they’re looking for a playmate. When kids notice a classmate sitting on the Buddy Bench, they’re encouraged to include him or her in their activities.

The Rotary Club of Cameron Park donated the Buddy Bench late last year. It was introduced to the students at an assembly and installed in December. Though it’s the first Buddy Bench in El Dorado County, the children easily integrated it into their playground experience thanks to the ongoing efforts of Blue Oak’s Principal Paul Stewart.

“It’s all about relationships. That’s the bottom line,” said Stewart, who has worked for years to cultivate community spirit and a culture of inclusiveness.

When Stewart started at Blue Oak he noticed that the school lacked a mascot. He introduced the Blue Oak Bulldog as a symbol around which to build a sense of community. Six years ago he brought the book “How Full is Your Bucket?” to the school’s curriculum. Starting in preschool, kids use “How Full is Your Bucket?” to learn about empathy and communication. The book provides a framework of shared concepts through which kids discuss things that “fill up” or “empty” their buckets. Stewart also introduced the Peace Patrol, a group of student volunteers who help their peers resolve playground conflicts.

“The Buddy Bench completes the puzzle,” said fourth-grader Kaden Olsen, whose mother AnneMarie brought the idea to Rotary and Principal Stewart.

“Last year we got a State Gold Ribbon for Climate and Culture,” Stewart said during the school visit. “How do you keep building on that?”

He said he immediately saw how the bench complemented his other initiatives.

“Peace Patrol helps people who are sitting on the bench,” said Maisie McVeigh, a fourth-grade Peace Patrol volunteer. “Just to help kids solve problems makes you and them feel good.”

“People … ask if they can walk around with you,” added Catherine Cambridge, another fourth-grader who did Peace Patrol last year. “It fills your bucket and theirs.”

As recess draws to a close, Principal Stewart calls over the three students who met at the Buddy Bench. He takes out his phone to record a segment for Blue Oak News, the school’s weekly video program.

“Tell me about how you used the Buddy Bench today,” he prompts.

“I just asked her if she wanted to play,” says Taylor, still clutching the foursquare ball.

“Did that fill your bucket?” Stewart asks Zoey.

Winded and pink-cheeked from the chilly winter air, she nods enthusiastically.

“I didn’t have any friends and now I have someone to play with,” responds Grayson, the youngest of the three. The children rush back to the blacktop, eager to enjoy every last second of recess before the bell rings.

With its new Buddy Bench, Blue Oak Elementary joins a growing global movement. Schools as far away as Thailand and New Zealand have installed Buddy Benches. Last year Irish rugby star Paddy Wallace sponsored dozens of Buddy Benches at schools and playgrounds across Northern Ireland through his autism-focused charity fund.

“Through launching this initiative we want to promote inclusion throughout local communities, encourage children to be kind to one another and encourage children to reach out to each other,” Wallace told Belfast Live newspaper.

While everyone sometimes struggles to communicate with their peers, Buddy Benches are especially helpful to children on the autism spectrum. Autistic kids struggle to read facial expressions and can’t pick up social cues that neurotypical children take for granted. The Buddy Bench cuts through the confusion to help classmates connect with each other.

