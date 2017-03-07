The CSD will get you moving in March

Spring is coming and along with warmer weather come many Cameron Park Community Services District activities to keep everyone busy.

March kicks off a new session of taekwondo classes available to all ages. Work on coordination, balance, self-control, blocks and kicks while in your own taekwondo uniform, included free with each class.

If you or a family member prefers gymnastics and tumbling, there are a variety of classes available, including Boys Beginning Gymnastics, Girls Gymnastics, Mini Gym and Trampoline & Tumbling.

If dance is more your style, the CPCSD currently offers a variety of dance classes. There is a little something for everyone … even those with two left feet — Baby Ballet, Pre-Ballet, Children’s Beginning Hula, Creative Dance, Zumba for Kids & Parents and Beyond Basics Youth Hula. Cha Cha, Salsa/Merengue, Middle Eastern Dance and Hula classes are offered for adults. Sign up for the Swing Dance Workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11. No experience is necessary for this fun workshop, which will include both East Coast Swing and West Coast Swing patterns.

If you enjoy music, try your hand at a classical guitar class.

Want to make an Easter glass plate or attend a jewelry making class? These classes are also offered this month.

Learn the basic techniques of fly casting, how to assemble and string a fly rod, how to grip the rod, safety precautions while casting a fly and much more at the Fly Fishing Class on Saturday, March 18, at Cameron Park Lake. Bring your own fly rod/reel/line if you have one. Eye protection and a hat are required as is pre-registration.

The NFL sponsored flag football program returns this spring for youth in second through eighth grades. Get your friends together and sign up for this fun program. Registration deadline is March 17 and games start in April.

The CPCSD offers a Skyhawks Soccer Tots program for ages 3-5 to give children a positive first step into soccer.

Tennis is offered to all ages at Cameron Park Lake.

Mature adults have programs/activities on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the 50+ Room. Some of the monthly events this month include: Brain Health at 10:30 a.m. on March 14; Bingo at 1 p.m. on March 14; Gift Card Play Day at 10 a.m. on March 16; Game Day sponsored by the Cameron Park Newcomers Club at 10 a.m. on March 28; and the Short Stories/Discussion Group meets at 1 p.m. on March 28.

In addition to these activities, there is also Tai Chi for Better Balance, Modified Zumba, Senior Fitness Strength & Flexibility and Pickleball.

Can’t wait to jump into the pool or lake? Early Bird Combo Passes are on sale. Purchase your combo pass to Cameron Park Lake and the Cameron Park Community Center Pool at a reduced price — Family Pass for $129, Individual Pass for $50 or a Senior Pass for $40. This offer expires April 28.

For a complete listing of all CPCSD recreation programs and activities visit cameronpark.org or call (530) 677-2231.

