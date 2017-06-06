ShareTweet ShareTweet

The Cameron Park Community Services District has hired Richard J. Ramirez to serve as interim general manager.

Ramirez has a long track record of public service to the role, including city manager positions in Paso Robles, Hemet and American Canyon; assistant city manager in Sacramento; and several interim positions, including interim general manager at the El Dorado Hills CSD. He’s also a trustee at the State Bar of California.

“When an organization goes through a transition there are a number of factors,” Ramirez told Cameron Park Life in a meeting at his office. “The organizational memory can impact things, you have a new personality coming in that people realize is temporary … I take my lead from the board. The board is very interested in a smooth transition, a bridge to the new general manager. (My job is to put a) plan in place to help the new GM and the board to be successful.”

One of Ramirez’ top priorities is getting the district’s budget planning back on track. “We are behind,” he said. “… Management did not secure and audit or close out the books from fiscal year 2016. We are now about to finish FY17. That was something that the board was disappointed about. There may have been some reason why management chose not to do that, but it was not clearly articulated.”

Ramirez indicated he is still gathering and assessing information on the state of the budget. “I have not seen any evidence that there is malfeasance associated with not starting the audit or the books not being closed,” he maintained.

Recruiting a full-time general manager is another priority. “The board has indicated that they’d like to have a civic engagement effort associated with the general manager recruitment,” Ramirez said. “That can take on a number of different looks but no decisions have been made yet. (The board has) asked me to come up with some options.”

In one potential scenario, members of the public could be appointed alongside board members to an ad-hoc committee tasked with finding the new general manager.

“We have labor negotiations that are outstanding that we need to get back on track,” Ramirez added. “There are some loose ends that need to be attended to. I’m hopeful that we’ll wrap up negotiations in the next two or three months.”

Ramirez said he takes a pragmatic approach to the position’s challenges, explaining, “I’m here to provide a level playing field for making objective decisions in a timely manner.

“It’s an honor to be serving the board and the community, and I look forward to a smooth transition from interim general manager to general manager,” he concluded.