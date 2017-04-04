The Cameron Park Community Services District Board of Directors addressed a variety of topics at its March 16 meeting.

The board agreed 4-0 (Director Amy Blackmon was absent) to proceed with the acquisition of a new tree for Christa McAuliffe Park. The tree is to be planted at the site of the Christa McAuliffe monument and will be the centerpiece of an annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Parks Superintendent J.R. Hichborn reported that Aptos Blue Redwood was most suited to the location and is obtaining bids for a 24-foot tree, stump removal and installation of the new tree. The district will split the cost of the project three ways with Cameron Park Rotary and the Shingle Springs/Cameron Park Chamber of Commerce. The board set a not-to-exceed cost of $5,000 on the project.

The Parks and Recreation Committee brought forward the idea of bringing an “ambassador” to Cameron Park Lake for the months of May through September. The ambassador would function like the camp hosts at California State Parks, living on-site in a recreational vehicle and interacting with visitors at the lake. The ambassador would also monitor the park after hours to prevent illicit activity.

Recent complaints about vandalism and after-hours use plus a theft targeting district property underscored the desire for monitoring after district staff have gone home for the day. The board showed cautious interest in the idea while raising a number of concerns such as permits, sanitation, parking and liability. The committee will continue to explore the issues and possibilities surrounding a lake ambassador.

Revisiting the CC&R tax business from last year the board unanimously adopted Resolution 2017-02 re-authorizing El Dorado County to collect the assessment on the district’s behalf for fiscal year 2017-18. Resolution 2017-02 reaffirmed that the tax will be reduced to $10. This resolution is a companion to last year’s Resolution 2016-17, which was passed by the board to address an error in the CC&R tax amount for Fiscal Year 2016-17. Resolution 2016-17 temporarily restored the CC&R tax to $12 with an assurance that the levy would be reduced to $10 the following year. Resolution 2017-02 follows through on the board’s intent to deliver the tax reduction.

Recently installed cameras at the community center are nearly ready for prime time, according to Hichborn. A small issue with audio still needs to be ironed out, but the district plans to begin posting video recordings of meetings to a district-managed YouTube channel starting in April.

The Cameron Park Fire Department’s annual crab feed raised about $10,000, part of which will be used to purchase infrared cameras for firefighters’ helmets. The cameras will improve safety by enabling responders to identify heat signatures and pinpoint danger spots inside burning buildings.

The board reviewed key dates on the budget calendar for fiscal year 2017-18. The adoption of the preliminary budget will take place on June 21 and a vote on the final budget is slated for Aug. 16. There will be several opportunities for the public to provide input during the months-long budgeting process.

A public hearing will be part of the April 19 Board of Directors meeting when the Waste Connections contract will be reviewed and proposed rate changes will be discussed. Interested community members can also attend Budget & Administration Committee meetings held on the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Cameron Park Community Center, 2502 Country Club Drive in Cameron Park. Be sure to check cameronpark.org/agenda-and-minutes for details and to verify meeting times.