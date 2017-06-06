ShareTweet ShareTweet

A Cameron Park Community Services District employee who spoke on condition of anonymity told Cameron Park Life the law firm Liebert Cassiday Whitmore was hired by the CPCSD Board of Directors to conduct an investigation into allegations of bullying and harassment of district employees by recently resigned General Manager Mary Cahill.

District employees became increasingly upset with the way they were treated by Cahill, the employee said, and several responded by creating comprehensive documentation to back up allegations of bullying and harassment and then sent that information to the board. Shortly after receiving the packet the directors retained the San francisco firm, the source said.

An internal investigation was carried out by Ellis Buehler Makus, a Sacramento employment law specialist, the employee continued. The legal bills for that investigation stood at $17,849 as of May 1; the district hadn’t received all final billings relating to the matter and the full cost to the district remains still unknown.

An allegation regarding unpaid overtime wages was further investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, which concluded that $15,372 was due five employees. After this information was published in the Mountain Democrat a retired district employee’s daughter wrote a letter to the editor detailing difficulties her father has been experiencing with the district since his retirement in 2016. Cameron Park Life reached out to the family regarding their story.

Mark Roberts, who spoke with Cameron Park Life by telephone, worked for the CPCSD as a maintenance supervisor for 35 years. He retired in April 2016. Two months later he said he noticed that his health insurance bill had gone up. According to his contract, his health insurance was 100 percent covered and that of his spouse’s coverage was 80 percent covered. On the bill he received, the split for his spouse’s coverage inexplicably changed to 50 percent.

Roberts said he had an attorney draft a letter to Cahill explaining the situation but she took no action. In the meantime, PERS told him he had to pay the remaining balance after the district’s contribution to keep the insurance active. According to Roberts, Cahill eventually blamed a prior general manager for the mix-up but didn’t provide any documentation to back up her statement and took no action to remedy the situation. Roberts is still seeking compensation from the district for the amount he said he’s overpaid on his spouse’s health insurance premium since retiring, and said his union representatives’ calls to the CPCSD board have not been returned.

Roberts said he was interviewed as part of the Cahill harassment investigation after his retirement. Since he worked at the lake, Roberts said he rarely went to the office but when he did he kept his distance from Cahill. “As soon as she walked through the door, you could cut the tension with a knife,” he said.

He said he told investigators about his insurance problems and also reported that while employed at CPCSD he’d been instructed directly by Cahill not to put overtime on his time sheet. He would sometimes have to submit time sheets or vacation requests three or four times before she would acknowledge receiving them, he added.

Roberts said he was not contacted by the Department of Labor regarding its investigation into unpaid overtime. A partially redacted document obtained by Cameron Park Life from the Department of Labor states, “The employees who worked overtime were identified as those who worked, assisted or provided support for parks and recreation special events which occurred in the evenings or on weekends.” The document also identifies the time period under investigation as, “… Jan. 20, 2015, through Jan. 19, 2017.” The time frame was determined by a two-year statute of limitations on overtime claims.

The current CPCSD employee indicated that the two parallel investigations, one by the U.S. Department of Labor into unpaid overtime and the other by the law firms looking into the employees’ bullying and harassment allegations, coincidentally wrapped up around the same time.

The Department of Labor’s summary of unpaid wages was dated March 8 and payments were issued to the five employees by March 24, according to official Department of Labor documents.

On April 6 the CPCSD Board of Directors held a closed meeting to discuss the general manager position, after which district employees were notified that Cahill was on administrative leave. On April 10 board President Scott McNeil announced that Cahill had tendered her resignation. No indication was given as to whether the resignation was influenced by the results of the investigations.

“The attorney has advised that since it’s a personnel issue, I can’t comment on it,” McNeil said.

Cameron Park Life attempted to reach Cahill for comment but was unsuccessful.