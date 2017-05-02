Fresh faces at the CSD

ShareTweet ShareTweet

Two new faces are brightening the offices of the Cameron Park Community Services District. Curtis Osze and Miranda Nelson started their new jobs at the CSD back in January. Cameron Park Life caught up with them to see how they’re settling into their new positions.

Miranda Nelson, marketing/community outreach specialist

What is your role at the CSD?

My role at the Cameron Park CSD is the marketing/community outreach specialist. I am in charge of the social media and marketing for the CSD, help execute special events, organize and oversee our summer Kidz Kamp, as well as connect with community businesses and organizations to build lasting relationships between them and the CSD.

What is your background in that area?

I was a special event coordinator for a wedding venue in Sacramento before accepting this position, as well as a digital content coordinator for iHeartMedia. I grew up in the parks and recreation world and I worked for Mission Oaks Parks and Recreation District for more than three years. I also am about to graduate in May from Sacramento State with a B.S. in Recreation Administration.

What is your favorite part of your job?

My favorite part of the job is being able to provide quality programs and events which serve the surrounding community and enrich the lives of our residents. When working on a project or an event, watching it come to life and see the members of the community enjoying it is the one of the most rewarding parts of my job.

What do you enjoy most about Cameron Park?

The thing that I enjoy most about Cameron Park is how involved the residents are. It’s truly an incredible thing to see how invested everyone is in the betterment of the overall community.

Curtis Osze, maintenance and operations

What is your role at the CSD?

My role is the facilities maintenance worker for the Community Center.

What is your background in that area?

I have been working in the construction industry for 20-plus years. My experience includes working on residential as well as commercial construction projects.

What is your favorite part of your job?

My favorite part of my job is that I really enjoy serving the community. I am a local Cameron Park resident so I take great pride in being able to give back to the place that I live in.

What do you enjoy most about Cameron Park?

The thing that I love most about Cameron Park is the tight knit community. This is such a beautiful place to live and I couldn’t think of a better place to raise my family.