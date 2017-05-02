Local teen seeking funds for service dog

ShareTweet ShareTweet

Isabel “Isa” Rutten, 17, is a junior in high school who loves math and reading. One of her favorite things to do is puppy sit. When she joined the local Guide Dogs for the Blind group, she wanted to raise a puppy of her own. However, she quickly realized that she was physically unable due to chronic migraines.

During her freshman year, Isa started having frequent headaches and experiencing blurriness in one eye. While trying to get a diagnosis for her vision, her headaches continued to worsen. After many months of doctors appointments and tests, Isa was diagnosed with chronic migraines and partial vision loss. She tried a number of different medications to help manage the migraines, but none was successful. “I have a migraine every day, 24 hours a day,” Isa said. “I go to bed with a migraine and I wake up with the migraine.”

Isa’s life is completely different now. With challenges focusing her sight, it takes great energy to read and do her school work. “It’s frustrating that I have to work so hard to do stuff that was easy for me before,” Isa said. Because of the chronic pain, she now suffers from depression, anxiety and dizziness. She also struggles with bending over to pick things up, and often stumbles when walking. To help regain her independence, Isa sought after a furry friend to provide the support she needs.

Isa was recently approved to receive a psychiatric service dog through Little Angels Service Dogs in San Diego. Her service dog will be specially trained to brace and keep her steady when she is dizzy. Before she has a panic attack, her pup will also be able to alert her and perform deep pressure therapy to ease her anxiety. Isa hopes to raise $20,000 through RedBasket.org to help with the training cost of her canine companion. By making a tax-deductible donation at redbasket.org/1272/isabels-little-angel, you can help Isa get her Little Angel and regain her independence.