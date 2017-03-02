Lunch is served (once again) in Cameron Park

The Senior Nutrition Program reopened its Cameron Park meal site on Monday, Feb. 6, after a two-month hiatus.

Despite the stormy weather, nearly every table was full and the Cameron Park Community Center buzzed with laughter and conversation. Volunteers served all 25 meals they’d prepared and most of the attendees lingered well after their plates had been cleared to chat with friends.

“We brought food for 25 and we’re just going to make it,” said Michelle Hunter, El Dorado County Senior Services program manager.

Dr. Telemachos Greanias, a retired clinical psychologist who regularly attends the meal site, said he is excited to see the program resume. “It isn’t about a meal,” he explained. “Look at how people have clustered together. Listen to the sound of people who are not alone. The meal is a way of people coming together and having mutual support. The meal has been over for half an hour and no one is leaving … You can feel it in the air, the camaraderie.”

District 2 Supervisor Shiva Frentzen, who was instrumental in reinstating the program, was on hand to see the results of her efforts.

“It’s really heartwarming seeing so many people participating today,” she said. “I’m thankful to our Health and Human Services staff; they did a tremendous job. And thanks to the volunteers for making it possible. It’s the best part of my job. I love this community and the seniors and (we’ll do) anything that we can to help them.”

“It’s very exciting for us to be able to resume our Senior Nutrition Program here at the Cameron Park Community Center,” said Holly Morrison, vice president of the Cameron Park Community Services District Board of Directors. “(We’re) thrilled with the effort put forth by the county, by our supervisor Shiva Frentzen, by her assistant Elaine Gelber and Michelle Hunter. We’ve got several members of the Commission on Aging here, so we’re very pleased.”

Reinstating the program required cooperation among elected officials and staff at the district and county levels. Oversight and funding of the program shifted to the county after the Food Bank of El Dorado County withdrew its volunteers last December. At that time, Food Bank founder Mike Sproull wrote in an email, “Due to circumstances beyond our control the food bank will no longer be able to host the Senior Nutrition site in Cameron Park.”

Sproull did not elaborate further.

Even with district and county support, none of it would be possible without the volunteers who selflessly donate their time and effort, Hunter told Cameron Park Life. “We did a huge volunteer training,” she said. “We have about 40 people who signed up (to volunteer).”

“This is my first year doing this,” kitchen volunteer Cruz Fergoso said. “But I’ve been volunteering throughout the community (for my whole life) … doing everything that I can to make people happy. Every day it’s just another beautiful smile for me.”

Going forward, lunches for seniors (ages 60 and older) will be served on Mondays and Fridays from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the Cameron Park Community Center, 2502 Country Club Drive in Cameron Park, for the suggested donation of $3.

