Flower, balloons, candles and posters with photos mark the spot where Isaac Ramirez lost his life May 23.

“He was my best friend,” said Javier Aguilar as he viewed the memorial set up at the corner of Cambridge Road and Cimmarron Road in Cameron Park two days later.

Ramirez, 21, was driving a 1991 Toyota pickup southbound on Cambridge Road north of Cimmarron Road at a speed of approximately 40 mph around 10:45 p.m. when for unknown reasons he turned the Toyota toward Cimmarron directly into the path of a Dodge Ram truck, according to the California Highway Patrol. Karli Edens, 23, was driving the Dodge northbound on Cambridge at a speed of approximately 35 to 40 mph.

“Seeing this, Edens applied the brakes and swerved to the left but was unable to avoid the collision,” CHP officials said. “The Toyota rolled over and landed on its roof, partially on the sidewalk to the northeast of the intersection and partly within the intersection.”

The Dodge overturned and landed on its left side, blocking the northbound lane of Cambridge Road and partially blocking the southbound lane.

Ramirez was reportedly not wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision.

Edens, who was wearing a seat belt was, transported to Marshall Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

Ramirez suffered major blunt force trauma and was and pronounced dead by emergency responders at the scene at 11:08 p.m.

“It was determined at the scene that alcohol may have been a factor in the collision,” officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Ramirez worked as a landscaper at Hennigsen Landscaping, Aguilar said.

“He was the one who taught me landscaping and working with the machines,” he said. “He was a good friend and always had something good to say.”

Ramirez and his friends recently celebrated his 21st birthday.

“We went off-roading and had a good time,” Aguilar said.