May is Mental Health Month

May is National Mental Health Month. “Mental Health Month is an important time to promote mental wellness for all,” said Jamie Samboceti, Deputy Director of El Dorado County Behavioral Health Services. “Another goal of the campaign is to reduce the stigma sometimes associated with mental illness and share information about local mental health resources.”

Studies show that nearly one in five people in California report needing help with a mental or emotional health problem. According to Samboceti, there should be no shame in seeking help. “Anxiety, depression and other mental health challenges are extremely common. Most people diagnosed with a mental illness can experience relief from their symptoms by getting help,” said Samboceti.

Everyone in the community can support the goal of optimal mental health by:

• Connecting with family and friends to feel supported, valued and understood

• Staying physically active; when the body is moving, stress-reducing hormones are released

• Connecting to others in the community to feel a sense of belonging and purpose

• Seeking professional help to feel better during times of stress and difficulty in coping

• Understanding the signs and symptoms of someone in emotional distress, and supporting them in seeking help

• Accessing support services such as the National Friendship Line at (800) 971-0016, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255 or nationwide Crisis Text Line at 741741

The Behavioral Health Division of the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency provides crisis services, including operating a 24-hour crisis line for residents, and is a response partner with emergency response agencies during traumatic community events. Behavioral Health also conducts assessments, and provides adult and contracted children’s outpatient services, case management and groups for residents who meet the criteria for specialty mental health services. Wellness Centers through Behavioral Health also offer free peer support groups, information, lifeskills trainings and assistance for those seeking a supportive environment. In addition, the Division also coordinates mental health prevention programs and trainings in the community (such as “Mental Health First Aid”).

The public is invited to join the County Board of Supervisors and the Behavioral Health Division on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, for the reading of a Proclamation declaring May as Mental Health Month in El Dorado County.

To reach Behavioral Health staff regarding general information, the outpatient clinic and Wellness Center, call (530) 621-6290 on the West Slope of El Dorado County or (530) 573-7970 in South Lake Tahoe. For crisis services, call (530) 622-3345 on the West Slope and (530) 544-2219 in South Lake Tahoe.

For more information about programs and services of El Dorado County Behavioral Health, please visit edcgov.us/mentalhealth