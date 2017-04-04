Cameron Park, Shingle Springs, Rescue and all of the El Dorado County visitors to our beautiful area are welcome to our parks, programs, special events and to rent our facilities.

We were asked the other day, “If we don’t live in Cameron Park, can we come to your facilities and participate in your programs?” The answer is yes. We are a public agency and everyone is invited to join us.

The Cameron Park Community Services District raffled off a combination Cameron Park Lake/pool pass at the El Dorado County Chamber of Commerce Business Showcase on March 10 and the lucky winner was the Hrubetz family. Congratulations!

Time is running out to purchase discounted Cameron Park Lake/pool combination passes; the last day is Friday, April 28. Family combination passes are $129, combination passes for individuals are available for $50 and seniors for $40. Take advantage of this offer now as after April 28 the prices will increase to $265 for families, $145 for individuals and $105 for seniors. Don’t miss out.

A big thank you to Assemblyman Kevin Kiley and CPCSD Director Margaret Mohr for attending the California Park and Recreation Society Conference Mayor’s Reception in Sacramento on March 2. Recreation Supervisor Tina Helm and Marketing/Community Outreach Specialist Miranda Nelson volunteered part of their time for the conference and were able to go to selected sessions as attendees. Parks Superintendent J. R. Hichborn attended the Playground Safety course, a two-and-a-half day session. I attended the exhibition hall and met with vendors.

Summer jobs are available at the Cameron Park Community Services District. They include lifeguard/swim instructor, summer day camp staff, concession stand/pool attendant and kiosk attendant. For more details and an application form visit cameronpark.org.