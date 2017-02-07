Message from the GM: February 2017

At the December Cameron Park Community Services District Board of Directors meeting Directors Scott McNeil and Holly Morrison were elected board president and vice president, respectively. We look forward to working with all the board members in 2017 and appreciate their hard work and dedication.

Invest in your summer fun. Don’t forget the new Cameron Park Lake/Aquatics pool combination passes. Through April 28 family combination passes are $129. Combination passes for individuals are available for $50 and seniors $40. Take advantage of this wonderful offer now as after April 28 the prices will increase to $265 for families, $145 for individuals and $105 for seniors.

The Senior Nutrition Lunch Program has resumed at the Cameron Park Community Center. Lunch is served at noon on Monday and Friday.

Visit the Little Lending Library at Hacienda Park (near the entrance to the large and small dog areas). It is registered with the international organization and was developed as a collaboration between the directors of the El Dorado County Library System, the Friends of the Cameron Park Library, the El Dorado Dog Owners’ Guild and the CPCSD. Books are supplied by the Cameron Park Friends of the Library and you. Take a book and/or leave a book. Contact Bill Hughes at (916) 402-8958 for more information.

Weed Abatement Ordinance No. 2016.03.16 is in effect.

This ordinance states, “It shall be the duty of every owner, occupant and person in control of any parcel of land or interest therein, which is located within the District to remove or abate any hazardous vegetation and combustible material, which constitutes a fire hazard which may endanger or damage neighboring property.”

Initial letters regarding property clearing will be mailed to appropriate property owners by Feb. 15 and inspections will begin the first week in April. Second letters for non-compliance will be sent out by April 8 with a May 1 deadline to comply with the property clearing request or risk having the Cameron Park Fire Department arrange for professional clearing (the property owner will be billed for this service).

Clean up guidelines are as follows:

All dry grass, brush, vines or other dry vegetation shall be cleared not less than 30 feet from all structures, combustible fences, vehicles and combustible storage.

Any unimproved parcel of less than 2 acres shall be cleared of all hazardous vegetation and combustible material. Lots on which weeds, dry grass or other hazardous vegetation exist shall be mowed and shall be cut to a maximum height of 2 inches.

Any unimproved parcel or multiple contiguous parcels under the same ownership consisting of more than 2 acres shall either be cleared of all hazardous vegetation and combustible material, mowed to a maximum of 2 inches or shall construct and maintain a minimum 30-foot wide firebreak around the perimeter of such property.

The district’s enforcement official may require a firebreak of more than 30 feet in width to a maximum of 100 feet in width, as a firebreak for the protection of public health, safety or welfare or the environment.

For more information, contact the Cameron Park Fire Department at (530) 672-7336 or visit cameronpark.org/fire-and-emergency/prevention.

Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=64094

This story falls on page "4"