Margaret Mohr was recently appointed deputy general manager of business development for the California Exposition and State Fair by Gov. Jerry Brown.

Last year Mohr was elected to a four-year term on the Cameron Park Community Services Board of Directors. She said she’s looking forward to finding ways that her position at Cal Expo can boost El Dorado County and Cameron Park.

She noted that Future Farmers of America is heavily involved in the State Fair and Ponderosa High School has a very active FFA chapter. Cal Expo has a huge equine facility and Mohr said she has begun work on a program to allow the Girl Scouts to use the facility to earn merit badges. She’s also involved in planning Cal Expo’s 4th of July fireworks show, which could offer useful insights into Cameron Park’s Summer Spectacular.

Mohr’s new position puts her in touch with the El Dorado County Fair board and a number of state agencies. Her salary is listed as $110,004.