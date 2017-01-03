New Cameron Park events in the new year

A new year is here and that can only mean one thing for the Cameron Park Community Services District — new classes, programs and events that will keep patrons busy all year.

Movie night

Bring the family to a special, free showing of “Finding Dory” on the large, indoor screen on Friday, Jan. 6, at the Cameron Park Community Center, 2502 Country Club Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 6:30 p.m. Hot dogs, popcorn, ice cream and drinks (all $1 each) will be available for purchase. Sports teams will be there to take registration.

Winter concert

The CPCSD’s winter concerts series which kicks off with the classic styles of Double Take on Saturday, Jan. 21. They perform the best of the ’50s and ’60s — Elvis, Buddy Holly, the Everly Brothers, etc. Advance tickets are $18 each or two for $34; $20 at the door. Snacks and beverages will be sold. Tickets are available at Cameron Park Bel Air, SS/CP Chamber of Commerce, Cameron Park CSD office and online at showclix.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m.

Upcoming events

The Red, Whites and Jewels wine and jewelry show will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the community center. Vendors are still being accepted for this event as well as the Spring Antique, Craft & Garden Show (May 6), Welcome to Summer (May 27) and the Summer Spectacular (June 24). Contact the CPCSD office for more information at (530) 677-2231 or [email protected].

The Bridal Event will be on Sunday, Feb. 26, and the next concert featuring Lacy J Dalton is scheduled for Saturday, March 4.

Get fit

Looking to keep that New Year’s resolution regarding your health? Try some of these classes — Jazzercise, Zumba, cardio barre, yoga, ballet, belly fit or ballroom dance. The younger ones can try baby ballet, pre ballet/tap, ballet, jazz, taekwondo, gymnastics, hula, biking classes or indoor tennis lessons.

Parents come Zumba with your children. This new class is offered on Tuesdays, Jan. 10-31, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. No dance experience is necessary for this fun way to enjoy moving to great music. Wear comfortable workout clothing, athletic shoes and bring a small towel and water.

Boys (ages 5 and older) now have their own beginning gymnastics class. It will feature bars, vault, floor and trampoline. They will meet Wednesdays, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., at Tumble Time Gymnastics.

Senior events

Mature Adults can attend, in addition to the classes above, Tai Chi for Better Balance and Modified Zumba. Seniors will also enjoy the new Senior Fitness Strength & Stability class on Mondays, 11 to 11:45 a.m. This class will feature incorporating balance techniques with strength and cardio exercises.

Bridge is held every Monday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Bingo will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 1 p.m. The 50+ room hosts a variety of activities and is open Monday, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are different activities each week so be sure to look online at the Mature Adult Calendar.

Join us at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan 20, for a Golden Years Wellness Workshop. Scott Feher will focus on planning for the everyday aspects of life, preparing for important conversations and developing wellness habits. Please call the CPCSD office at (530) 677-2231 to reserve your spot for this free event.

All of these activities plus many other programs and events are listed on cameronpark.org. The CPCSD has lots of new activities listed in its Winter/Spring Activity Guide available at the CSD office, the Cameron Park Library and other local businesses.

