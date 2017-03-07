Now’s the time to eliminate weeds

Mike Kaslin

Unit Chief Amador- El Dorado CAL FIRE/ Cameron Park Fire

The weather has been extremely dynamic lately, high snow levels and strong bands of rain have produced some dangerous situations for us in the foothills, as well as for our neighbors up the hill and in the valley.

The ground is supersaturated and we need to take care around trees where the root structures may be compromised. Wind storms can easily topple very large trees when this occurs. With warm weather just around the corner we need to begin (if we haven’t already) to work on defensible space for the upcoming summer.

Let’s take the opportunity during the mild weather patterns to do our part and reduce the risk of fire in our community by keeping grass mowed and weeds cut down while they are still green. It’s the safest time so as to not spark a new fire in dry grass.

Using the right tools at the right time is also very important. Lawn mowers are designed for grass not over grown fields with hidden rocks and debris that a metal blade can strike and spark a fire. Weed eaters with non-metal cutting heads are the right tool for weed abatement. Nylon cutting heads and string provide the most fire safe option when reducing fuels around your property.

Each of us doing our part to reduce wildfire risk fortifies our community as a whole. Remember these quick safety tips when clearing vegetation;

Mowing

Mow before 10 a.m. but never when it’s windy or excessively dry. Lawn mowers are designed to mow lawns, not weeds or dry grass. Metal blades striking rocks can create sparks and start fires. Use caution.

Spark arresters

In wildland areas spark arresters are required on all portable gasoline-powered equipment. This includes tractors, harvesters, chain saws, weed eaters and mowers. Keep the exhaust system, spark arresters and mower in proper working order and free of carbon buildup. Use the recommended grade of fuel and don’t top it off.

Equipment use

In wildland areas grinding and welding operations require a permit and 10 feet of clearance. Keep a shovel and a fire extinguisher ready to use.

Don’t drive your vehicle onto dry grass or brush. Hot exhaust pipes and mufflers can start fires that you won’t even see … until it’s too late. Keep a cell phone nearby and call 911 immediately in case of fire.

Environment

To protect water quality, do not clear vegetation near waterways to bare soil. Vegetation removal can cause soil erosion especially on steep slopes. Always keep soil disturbance to a minimum.

For more information visit readyforwildfire.org.

This story falls on page "5"