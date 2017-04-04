"No Parking" signs like this one do little to stem the flow of traffic onto Monukka Drive during T-ball games at Rasmussen Park, according to neighbors. Cameron Park Life photo by Joe McNeilly

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to deny an appeal from the Cameron Park Community Services District regarding the district’s special use permit for Rasmussen Park. The decision means the T-ball field at the site will remain closed and the proposed bocce ball courts are on hold until CPCSD staff devises a more thorough plan to address noise, parking and drainage issues.

In February the CPCSD sought modifications to its special use permit to allow an existing T-ball field to remain in use and to add bocce ball courts. The El Dorado County Planning Commission denied the request on the basis that the district’s plan did not adequately address noise, parking and drainage. Last month the supervisors agreed with that assessment.

Several neighbors of the 10-acre park submitted comments and photos, detailing what they called a wide range of problems that have cropped up since the unpermitted T-ball field was installed in 2011. Reported complaints include property damage from rerouted drainage, threats of physical violence from irate T-ball parents, public urination and cars illegally parked across driveways and fire lanes.

The problems center around Monukka Drive, which provides easier access to the T-ball area than the main park entrance. Residents have been quick to point out that Rasmussen Park’s original plan calls for additional parking where the T-ball field now sits, which would add 20 or 21 parking spaces for existing Little League, soccer and softball activities.

At the hearing CPCSD General Manager Mary Cahill and Parks Superintendent J.R. Hichborn highlighted the district’s measures to alleviate neighbors’ concerns. Repairs were made to the parking lot and sidewalks where tree roots had caused damage. A portable toilet was placed near the T-ball field with trees and planters placed along fences to deter illicit elimination. The district also placed sandbags to ease flooding on Monukka Drive, added temporary “No Parking” signs and installed a temporary chain link fence to deter use of the street for drop-offs.

Residents said the mitigation efforts had mixed results.

Paul Bollard presented the results of an acoustic study he conducted during a typical T-ball game last year, concluding that noise from a T-ball game exceeded county limits but could be mitigated with an 8-foot solid wood fence along the edge of the park. The proposed fence is controversial with some neighbors, who have instead suggested rotating the field so the team dugouts are away from property lines.

District 1 Supervisor John Hidahl brought up the concept of reorienting the field as a way to reduce noise. Cahill said moving the dugouts and backstop would be expensive but the CSD would explore sharing the cost with the T-ball league. It was unclear whether moving the field would preclude erecting a noise barrier and figures were not available on how the cost of moving the field compares with the cost of building the fence.

Barbara LeBeck, a civil engineer, presented her study on drainage in and around the park. Discussion of the drainage study revealed several ongoing issues. LeBeck concluded that a ditch on federal Bureau of Land Management property to the southeast of the park needs to be made deeper and more regularly cleared. The CPCSD added a foot-high wall of sandbags to increase the ditch’s capacity, which reduced storm flooding onto Monukka Drive.

District 4 Supervisor Michael Ranalli noted that the sandbags also prevented water from running off the fields into the ditch, causing problems elsewhere. Ranalli said he recently visited the park, where he saw standing water at the proposed bocce ball site.

Additionally, a long-time resident submitted photos of damage to a retaining wall in his backyard, which he claimed had been stable for years before the grading of the T-ball field.

LeBeck recommended that sub-drains be installed to take excess water to a point where the BLM ditch has greater capacity. Supervisors Ranalli and District 2’s Shiva Frentzen both said that existing drainage issues must be addressed before anything further can be considered at Rasmussen Park.

Cahill mentioned that the CPCSD had collaborated with the BLM on cleanup efforts in and around the drainage ditch, but the federal agency was often unresponsive. Ranalli offered the county’s support in helping CPCSD work with the BLM to organize volunteer crews to keep the culverts free of debris.

The supervisors found the district’s efforts at resolving traffic and parking issues to be inadequate as well. Temporary “No Parking” signs were placed along Monukka Drive during the T-ball season, but they were ineffective and in a few extreme cases led to physical confrontations. The district installed temporary fencing to block off park access from Monukka Drive, which reduced traffic but angered some residents who were also prevented from entering the park. Other proposed solutions such as painting curbs red or installing a permanent fence with a locked gate have no clear consensus in the neighborhood.

Park neighbors who submitted statements and those who spoke during the public comment portion of the hearing reiterated a common theme. As resident Theresa Balderrama put it, “They’re trying to put too much into this park.”

Some neighbors urged the district to follow the original plan for more parking and find other more appropriate locations for T-ball and bocce ball. Other commenters scolded the district for not following proper permitting procedures or seeking input from residents when originally installing the T-ball field.

The current CPCSD staff and Board of Directors must now deal with the fallout from decisions made by previous administrators if they hope to revive their plans for T-ball and bocce ball at Rasmussen Park. Though the appeal was denied, several actionable items emerged from discussion and county staff was directed to assist the district in working through specifics.

Supervisor Frentzen encouraged Cahill and the CPCSD to sort out the existing drainage issues and engage in community outreach on parking and noise solutions at the district level before coming back to the county. The supervisors waived a one-year waiting period on reapplying to the Planning Commission so the project can move forward if/when the requisite issues are addressed.