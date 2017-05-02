Rosemary reunited with her owner

ShareTweet ShareTweet

Cameron Park resident Alec Nygard was reunited with his dog Rosemary April 14.

The dog, a miniature doberman/chihuahua mix, escaped from Nygard’s Berry Avenue home April 4 and was found and dropped off at the Sacramento County Bradshaw Animal Shelter later that day. As Rosemary had no microchip or ID tag, the shelter had no way of contacting her owner. After holding her for 72 hours, the shelter put Rosemary up for adoption.

Nygard became aware of Rosemary’s location shortly after the dog was adopted. However the new owner had already signed the adoption papers. Nygard launched a social media campaign on Facebook, where his plight came to the attention of many in Cameron Park and beyond. He also started a petition on change.org to have the animal returned to him.

The decision ultimately rested with the new owner, who opted to return Rosemary to Nygard.

If Rosemary had been microchipped or wearing an ID collar Nygard would have been notified immediately when the dog was brought to the shelter, saving both pet and owner 10 days of heartache and uncertainty.

“It was a learning experience for sure; it opened my eyes to all the animals that need help and a second chance and I would definitely say I am no longer against chipping and in fact now encourage it,” Nygard said of the ordeal.

The Humane Society recommends both an ID tag and a microchip.

Nygard said the experience led him to set up a non-profit called The Rosemary Project, which is currently seeking 501(c)3 status. “We want to ensure every animal has the second chance they deserve,” he said regarding the project.