Join the Cameron Park Community Services District for its 35th annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 15, at Rasmussen Park. The Easter Bunny arrives at the park at 10 a.m. and the big egg hunt begins at 10:20 a.m. Individual age groups are 0-3, 4-5, 6-7 and 8-10. After the hunt the Easter Bunny will be available for pictures. There will be face painting and a bounce house for a nominal fee. Vendor spaces are available. Admission is free.

It’s time for spring cleaning and disposing of your unwanted items at the Community Clean-Up Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Camerado Middle School, 2480 Merrychase Drive in Cameron Park. This free event is the perfect place to get rid of your waste.

If you would rather sell your unwanted items, the Community Yard Sale will also be held on Saturday, April 22, 8 a.m. to noon, in the Cameron Park Community Center parking lot. Call the community center office at (530) 677-2231 to reserve a space at the yard sale for $20.

Shop for antiques, hand-made crafts, plants and garden accessories at the Antique, Craft and Garden Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the community center. (There are a few spots left for vendors.) This free indoor/outdoor show will be filled with tempting treasures and gifts — perfect for Mother’s Day.

Get kids moving

Sign up your child, age 4-7, for the instructional T-Ball program, an introduction to the game of baseball, that starts May 6. Registration deadline is Friday, April 14.

Harlem Globetrotter Sterling “Smooth” Forbes’ Spring Basketball Camp will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, April 10-14. Players ages 5 and older will learn the fundamentals of basketball and also meet and make new friends.

Back by popular demand is the Mermaid School. Ages 8 to adult learn techniques and skills in the pool from a professional mermaid and play fun mermaid games — Fridays, May 5 & 12. These classes will fill up so sign up soon.

Hula and ballet classes are also available for youth.

Kids ages 5 and older can learn to cook in the cooking class that starts April 4.

Learn to sew at a one-day class for ages 7-14 on Saturday, April 29.

The Granite Bay Flycasters will hold a Fly Fishing Clinic on Saturdays, April 22 & 29, for ages 12-18. Instruction will include learning basic fly fishing techniques.

The Bird Identification class for ages 16 and older will be held on Saturday, April 29. Join award-winning and No. 1 best-selling author and ornithologist John C. Robinson as he shares his top 10 steps to identifying birds by sight and by sound.

A hunter safety class for ages 10 and older will be held Sunday, April 9.

For grown-ups

Want to exercise? Yoga, Zumba, cardio barre, Tai Chi, hula, ballroom dance and Bellyfit are available for adults.

Adult softball returns to Cameron Park. The league begins mid-June. Games will be held at Rasmussen Park. Early bird fee is $450/team before May 26. There will be a men’s league and a co-ed league. Gather your family, friends and co-workers to form a team.

Ballroom Dance workshops continue in April with slow dancing from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, at the community center. All skill levels are welcome and you will be very pleased with the end result.

The Paint Class this month is on April 8 and the theme is Birds & Blossoms.

Create Photo Memory Books classes will be held April 18 & 25. Learn the step-by-step process of how to make your own custom photo memory book.

Discover Your Personal Style will be held on Thursdays, April 6 & 20. This class will show you how to look fabulous by dressing for your body type and face shape.

A Furniture Painting workshop is offered on Saturday, April 8. Learn to transform you furniture using chalk-style paint.

The Master Gardeners presentation from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 12, is on the topic of orchids. Heidi Napier will cover basic care, simple propagation and easy varieties and will show you how to get these enchanting plants to thrive and bloom. Learn how to grow orchids without a greenhouse. Several species do well both indoors and out.

Senior activities

Mature adults have lots to do during April, including programs/activities on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the 50+ room. Some of the events this month include: Brain Health at 10:30 a.m. and Bingo at 1 p.m. on April 11. Gift Card Play Day from 10 a.m. to noon on April 20. Game Day, sponsored by the Cameron Park Newcomers Club and Short Stories/Discussion at 1 p.m. on April 25.

In addition to these activities there is also Tai Chi for Better Balance, Modified Zumba, Senior Fitness Strength & Stability and Pickleball.

Join the CPCSD for a free lunch prepared by Chef Diann of Ponte Palmero at the community center at noon on Wednesday, May 3. Call to reserve a spot.

Look for the Summer Activity Guide, which will be out soon, filled with programs, classes, events and camps to keep you busy during the summer months. Check out a complete listing of all recreation programs at cameronpark.org. For more information about the CPCSD call (530) 677-2231.