I probably will be away from this Earth when cars are routinely flying in the sky and when cars are without drivers.

I have a pretty good imagination, but I still can’t fathom living in a world where cars fly. There will be no need for roads in the sky, but how do you keep flying cars from banging into each other? Who will fill the gas tank or fix the flat tire? Will it be necessary to kill all birds to prevent them from causing broken windows or accidents?

How does a policeman pull over a drunk pilot or other reckless driver of fly-cars? Hopefully all flying cars will have parachutes available inside.

Sky rage will replace road rage. Drive-in movie theaters will no longer exist and all fast food businesses must have a landing field.

A good investment will be sound-proof roofs for homes. The noise from millions of flying cars will require sound-proof roofs so the homeowners can talk, think and sleep.

In today’s world I have little patience with heavy traffic on the road and I don’t enjoy driving in big, busy cities. Looking over and not seeing a driver in the moving car next to me would not add to my pleasure driving.

When driverless cars start becoming a common-place scene, I predict there will be a 27 percent increase in heart attacks when people first notice the cart adjacent to them has no driver. Hitchhikers will be eliminated and drunk driving will also be eliminated.

• All of you barbers out there need to be aware of the dangers of being a barber. The USA Today newspaper noted that in Cleveland, Ohio, the police are using surveillance video to identify a woman who pulled a handgun on a barber last month because he was taking too long to cut her 7-year-old son’s hair. The article did not indicate if she gave the barber a nice tip or shot him.

• Most of our population deserves polite applause. A large majority of people don’t go to prison. Most parents do a good job raising kids and work hard to provide a safe home and a positive future for the kids. Most people believe in the Golden Rule of treating others as you would like them to treat you.

In my lifetime I have met many people who devoted their lives to helping others, even total strangers. These people deserve a standing ovation … often.

• Never believe that you don’t have control of your life. You are the shot-caller. You can go through life blaming others for your misfortunes but it will not change anything unless you take charge and make new things happen. If you refuse to take charge, don’t expect someone else to rescue you.

• When you are in the middle of lovemaking don’t say, “I forgot to turn off the computer at work” or “We need to pull the backyard weeds tomorrow.” Let your lover know he/she is the most important thing in your life.

• A granddaughter or great-granddaughter running toward you … that’s in the top three events that bring me joy. They remind me that the world is just fine and the future looks very bright.

• Sometimes you just have to gamble. In his book “Courage — The Joy of Living Dangerously” Osho states, “But basically courage is risking the known for the unknown, the familiar for the unfamiliar, the comfortable for the uncomfortable arduous pilgrimage to some destination. One never knows whether one will be able to make it or not. It is gambling, but only the gamblers know what life is.”

When is the last time you ventured into the unknown? How long has it been since your heart was beating super fast anticipating a new adventure? Is there someone you admire but never told him/her about your thoughts? Tell him/her now!

If you love someone, you need to tell him/her and see what happens. You may be shocked to discover he/she feels the same way. Sometimes a gamble is a perfect decision.

Bob Billingsley is an El Dorado Hills resident and monthly columnist for the Mountain Democrat.