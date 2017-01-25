Billingsley’s Bullets: Observations and lessons in 2016

At the end of each year I review my “Bullets” column and list some of my favorite items from columns for that year, which includes the following:

• Recently my 2-and-a-half-year-old great-granddaughter Daisy came into the living room and saw my infected hand bandaged from fingertips to the elbow. Without saying a word, she came over to me and patted my hand, which she described as my “owie.” After she patted my hand, she went into the kitchen and returned to me and gave me a cookie without saying a word. Almost immediately I wondered where she had learned compassion and kindness at that age?

Daisy is 3 years old now and as thoughtful and compassionate as she was then. Three-year-olds have plenty of life lessons to teach us adults.

• In early 2016 I suffered a serious hand infection, which caused considerable damage to my right trigger finger. My trigger finger happens to be my best finger for picking my nose! I am creating a “Bob’s Nosepicking Club.” Club volunteers will be asked to sign a schedule to pick my nose for me. Not everyone will be eligible for the Bob’s Nosepickers.

The following people will not be accepted:

People with long fingernails.

Those with jagged or broken fingernails.

Anyone whose hands are very shaky.

Dirty fingernails will not be permitted to pick.

Anyone who has sharp decorations on their nails.

For some reason, not one person volunteered to pick my nose for me!

• A significant stroke creates a new and different life for you and your attitude about the stroke. Dr. Wayne Dyer said, “Change the way you look at things and the things you look at will change.” When I quit seeing my stroke and infection as “the enemy,” I started to heal quickly. My attitude change resulted in a body change, too. Improve your attitude and improve your health.

• When I was in my 20s I shook every hand near me and rarely, if ever, disagreed with anyone. “Mr. Personality” was my trademark. It required a lot of energy to always be up, smiling and constantly neutral.

A co-worker of mine, Donna Garcia, came into my office one day, took my hand and said “Follow me.” We went into the conference room. She told me that it was time for me to quit running for the office of president of the USA.

Donna said, “Some of us would like to meet and know the real Bob Billingsley.” She noticed I never disagreed with anyone and never offered a straightforward opinion. She told me life is more fun when you are being the real you and when you quit trying to please every person in the universe. She gave me a hug and encouraged me to relax and enjoy life.

After my Garcia session I purposely quit trying to always please others. She made me a better, more sincere person. In 10 minutes she made my life more relaxing and more honest. Thank you, Donna.

• At our coffee seminars at Four Seasons I noticed that a lot of people are very short listeners. When others are talking, the short listeners frequently interrupt the speaker, even before the speaker finishes his sentence. Short listeners do not learn much because of their impatience. Also, none of us really ever learns anything when we are talking.

• My 3-year-old great-granddaughter Daisy is able to create a better child-part of me and sometimes makes my adult-ego state stand in the corner. Daisy enjoys water-gun fights, playing hide and seek, rolling down grassy hills and having me tell stories about fun activities with happy endings. She loves to knock down block towers I built and laughs when I pretend to be outraged by her conduct.

When she shows up, my adult-ego state goes away to make sure Daisy has fun. My life picks up as soon as she runs through the door. My adult-ego state bores Daisy, and she is able to create a relaxed, fun-filled childlike state for both of us.

Writing a column is a good way to learn and teach life lessons. The items reviewed in this column were life lessons for me during 2016. Important life lessons are worth repeating.

Bob Billingsley is an El Dorado Hills resident and monthly columnist for Village Life.

