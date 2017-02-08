Crib notes: A house divided

The Greatest Generation didn’t talk about emotional intelligence or have as many laws and procedures in place to protect our various rights and privacies. In 2017 people definitely seem to be more in tune with others and with themselves. So why is the country so divided?

Some would say there’s nothing new with the recent divisions we see all around us — racial, gender, political, religious and so on. There have always been chasms and brewing angers bubbling at the surface, boiling over for some. We just have more platforms to express our opinions and more people today documenting them.

The social network website Nextdoor is even making strides to alter what its creators call a divisive use of the popular site where real neighbors interact about things going on in their neighborhoods. The company recently created an algorithm in response to what users called an uptick in racial profiling. Instead of the gamut of lost pet posts or handyman recommendations, some users are using Nextdoor to show what many feel are others’ implicit biases. Instead of saying, “A black man was seen peering in car windows last night,” a user must now give other descriptions for the post to be published. “A black man wearing a light colored backpack who is medium height” is OK though and the change is cutting down on neighbors feeling unwelcome on their own streets, Nextdoor co-founder and CEO Nirav Tolia reports. Another division has cropped up instead, though, for people who feel they can’t report any suspicious activity lest they be labeled intolerant.

Racial profiling isn’t the only division on Nextdoor. Even in El Dorado Hills some users are saying labels in general are leading to ill will. At a social event this weekend, Nextdoor was a topic of conversation only to have a message waiting from an El Dorado Hills mother who feels the purpose of the site is deteriorating.

“It was supposed to be a useful tool to help our neighborhood get connected and know what is going on, and it has turned into a witch hunt,” Jamie Lentzner, mother of two teenagers, told me. She agreed to share her story for others to be aware. “Those of us with teenagers are now finding ourselves defending our children if they drive a car someone saw driving fast or, better yet, defending our child who someone said ‘looked suspicious’ walking through the neighborhood.”

I’ve had my own frustrations with social media and have taken a break from it since President Trump’s inauguration. The acrimony has become too much on a place I go to see cute pet and kids’ photos. More often, people use it to express their frustration about politics and vitriol is unleashed on them like I’ve never seen. Anger is spewed not by anonymous commenters, mind you, but by “friends.” Never have I seen such ease of saying something to another person one would never say face to face.

And this is the downside of technology today. We have our heads down and are too wrapped up in ourselves. According to new research, a telephone call instead of a text or an email is increasingly viewed as rude by some people in 2017. People find it inconvenient to answer a phone. “As though I’m supposed to drop everything that minute,” one person explained. That’s the problem right there.

I feel sorriest for kids because they don’t know any other time than now. The way we interact as a society is their normal. So encourage them to get outside their own minds and devices and experience new things and new people, face to face. Bring back neighborhood block parties. Visit the senior center. Go camping with old friends and new friends. Get off social media sites and bring your neighbor a plate of cookies to create goodwill instead. One household at a time, we can mend the divide.

Julie Samrick is an El Dorado Hills mother of four children. She can be reached at jsamrick@villagelife.com.

