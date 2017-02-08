Garden Guru: Native California buckeye

The seed of the California Buckeye. Photo by Terry Halvorson

We have been blessed with an abundance of much needed rainfall so far this season. I’m grateful for the rain but must confess that these short, dark, rainy days have me longing for spring.

We have a local native tree that seems to share my sentiments. It never bothers waiting for spring. I’m talking about Aesculus californica, or the California buckeye.

This California native grows only in California and Southern Oregon. In our local foothills you can find it growing up to the 4,000-foot elevation. Here in El Dorado Hills you can find it growing with our native valley, blue and interior live oaks. It also seems to be especially fond of growing near poison oak. The tree flourishes along waterways and you will find good populations along the northern end of the New York Creek Trail. It can usually be found in small depressions on our local hillsides and there are some especially fine specimens on the “big hill,” Beatty Drive, above Promontory Park.

Our California buckeyes are already leafing out, just as they always do in early February. They have deep green palmately compound leaves that resemble hands with their five leaflets. By May they will be in full bloom with an abundance of large creamy white blossoms that resemble bottle brushes and have a very strong sweet aroma. By July the trees’ leaves begin to turn dry as they begin to go dormant.

They retain their dead leaves for a month or two but they still have an important task to complete. This is when they focus their remaining reserves to grow the leathery seed pods with their namesake buckeye contained within. They resemble Christmas tree ornaments and stay on the tree through most of the winter until the pods pop open and drop their smooth, brown seeds to start the next generation. These are the largest seed of any California native plant. The California buckeye’s propensity to be the first tree to leaf out and the first to go dormant is an adaptation to our hot, dry summer climate and makes them a very drought-tolerant tree.

They can be easily propagated from seed by just burying the seed halfway into a soil and mulch mixture and keeping it moist. They make a great science project for your little ones. Seeds can easily be collected by looking under any tree from December through January.

In the fall and winter garden the buckeye’s trunk and branches can add a nice structural element. They tolerate pruning well so can be shaped to your liking. They do best under partial shade in a large undisturbed area of your garden. With light irrigation they will retain their leaves through the summer season. Their blossoms attract hummingbirds, butterflies and native bees. Unfortunately, their nectar and pollen is poisonous to our European honeybees so it is best not to plant these near any bee apiaries.

The seeds are toxic to people and most wildlife except our local squirrels. The indigenous people of California sometimes consumed the seeds using a work intensive leaching process to remove the toxins. They were also sometimes mashed up and used to stun fish in slow moving pools. The wood was favored for making bow drills to start fires using friction.

California buckeye is a species superbly adapted for survival in our climate which makes them a great choice for your garden. In the garden, or in the wild, the California buckeye provides year-round interest, but they are in their full glory when they are in bloom in May and June.

Terry Halvorson is a certified arborist and nature enthusiast.

