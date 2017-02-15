Active citizenship

EDITOR:

Recently I’ve been exercising my rights as an American citizen. I have always voted and read various papers and publications to keep informed of our government. But whether my candidate has won or lost an election, until now I’ve always believed our democracy to be safe. Today I fear it is at stake due to the actions and behaviors of our current president and his administration. Our emperor has no clothes (not even a bathrobe, according to Sean Spicer) and it is time we take action.

I know elections swing back and forth between Republicans and Democrats. I know there are checks and balances among the three branches of government. However, our CIA and FBI concur that the election was hacked by the Russians to undermine our election in favor of Trump. Our president does not understand the role of the judiciary but insults, threatens and fires judges.

Trump does not conduct himself with dignity but is a bully, a racist, a narcissist and an ignoramus with little understanding of government and world affairs who displays the impulse control of a toddler. He degrades and berates others — women, the CIA, the judicial system and then claims “nobody has more respect for” these various groups than he does. He has an inability to address complex problems with critical thinking. He is a misogynist who degrades women and brags about his sexual assaults, claiming he is entitled to this behavior. He won’t show his tax returns after he promised he would and he has violated the emoluments clause due to his conflicts of interests in his businesses.

When he can be bothered to read policy papers, he wants them to be one page maximum. He’s also angry that he himself signed an executive order for his chief adviser, white supremacist Steve Bannon, to be on the National Security Council without being briefed on it. Oh, and he appears to be mentally unstable.

I participated in the Women’s March in Sacramento and the recent peaceful protest at Representative Tom McClintock’s Town Hall meeting (which did not have any “anarchist element” to it ,as McClintock claimed.)

Besides the concerns mentioned above, protesters at these events were also anxious about the environment and global warming, the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, the rights of immigrants, refugees, the Muslim ban, marriage equality, the rights of women to have control over our own bodies, Trump’s connection to Putin, the repealing of the Dodd-Frank banking regulations, discrediting and lying about and to the press, and silencing of scientists.

Trump continually lies when he doesn’t like facts, but we’re supposed to be fine with these “alternative facts.” Well, I am not fine with any of these lies and neither are many other Americans. Join us in working to defend our great country.

Get informed. Read many sources of news. Pay attention. Vote. Get involved. Fight back. Donate to the ACLU or other organizations that support our American principles.

As my favorite chant says, “Tell me what democracy looks like. This is what democracy looks like!”

ANN VANDEWATER

El Dorado Hills

