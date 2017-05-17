Can you hear me now, Tom?

ShareTweet ShareTweet

EDITOR:

To United States Representative Tom McClintock,

My name is Mitchell Cichella. I am a constituent from Cameron Park. I am writing to you today because I am tired of leaving you voicemails. I called your Roseville and D.C. offices every day last week. In D.C. I left messages. In Roseville I listened to your message options and was cut off by your machine. This happened more than once.

Since I’ve emailed you before without getting a response, I’m going to assume that while I have emailed you this correspondence, I’m probably not going to get a response today either. You’re clearly a hard man to get a hold of.

I am urging you to help Americans, not of any certain political party, to lead the call for an independent investigation into any collusion the Trump administration may have had with the Russian government during the 2016 campaign. The House committee and the Senate committees are moving at the speed of Mitch McConnell in a foot race against that rabbit. James Comey has been fired from the FBI by Trump, giving Trump the power to install a new leader in the bureau that could potentially bury the open investigation.

If President Trump has nothing to hide and has not committed any kind of illegal acts with the help of a hostile foreign government in an attempt to undermine the democratic procedures of the United States of America, then he should openly welcome a transparent and unhindered investigation. Democrats and Republicans alike would like this chapter in American history to be closed. We would like this matter to be settled. It seems as though the people who do not want this to go through are people who stand to be implicated in some manner.

I am asking you as a constituent of your district to help all Americans to close this book once and for all with a transparent investigation. If you cannot do this, then I suggest that you make sure your résumé is updated because the 2018 election is on everyone’s minds and 2017 hasn’t been your year.

I hope you see that this is in the interest of all Americans and not a partisan issue. Our democracy is at stake.

MITCH CICHELLA

Cameron Park