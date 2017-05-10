EID opposes proposed water use standards

ShareTweet ShareTweet

During the recent multi-year drought, El Dorado Irrigation District customers and the community within EID’s service area stepped up to conserve when water supply conditions warranted conservation and in accordance with EID’s Drought Management Plan. The State responded with emergency conservation regulations that reflected a one-size-fits-all approach to managing our water supplies.

While the Governor has lifted the drought emergency, his agencies are now proposing to implement permanent and enforceable water conservation standards that could negatively affect EID customers. You can read Assembly Bill 1669 at http://bit.ly/2q7x0rI.

EID has long advocated that local agencies are best suited to manage water supplies for their local service areas, not by one-size-fits-all State edict.

We at EID are paying close attention to this proposed legislation. We hope that any state-mandated permanent conservation requirements account for local supply conditions like ours.

EID has spent years investing in supplies and infrastructure on behalf of our customers with the goal of providing resilience and certainty in our water supplies. The rates our customers pay reflect that investment in reliability. If the state forces our customers to reduce water use when such reductions are not needed, then EID supplies and infrastructure are not used as planned and investments could be stranded.

Please know that EID will closely monitor this legislation and continue to actively advocate on behalf of our ratepayers.

JIM ABERCROMBIE

EID General Manager