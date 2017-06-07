ShareTweet ShareTweet

EDITOR:

I am not a religious man, but I am an American. I believe in our Constitution; I believe in freedom of organized religion under the Establishment Clause, which prohibits the United States from favoring any one religion. I believe as long as there are not attempts to infringe upon the rights of others, any person may worship freely. It’s when groups begin to call for the exclusion of others that we must act to preserve our freedom.

On June 10 a Southern Poverty Law Center classified hate group, ACT! for America, will take to the streets in protest of Islam with the March Against Sharia. The Fountains at Roseville — an upscale mall across from the Galleria — is the site of the Northern California march. The Proud Boys, violent right-wing extremists, are attending this march. These men were in the news for viciously attacking protestors and reporters in Berkeley. I would hope that any decent person would call the city of Roseville to condemn hate groups from gathering where diverse families gather to shop, eat and enjoy each other. I would hope that decent people would boycott the Fountains for allowing hate groups to gather on their property, causing harm to customers and neighbors.

This is not a peaceful march against extremism; this is an extremist march against peace. ACT! for America has called for a halt to all Muslims immigrating to the United States on the grounds that their faith is tainted by violence. I would note that native people had no federal protections from invading Christians, who came, murdered and enslaved millions. It’s good to take a step back from the noise and remember where we came from.

Fear breeds hate. I would hope that Americans would not condemn the innocent to suffer because of actions by extremists. We are Americans. We are a nation with a backbone — a nation viewed as strong and good by the rest of the world. A person’s religion will not cause me fear. I will always reach for my Muslim neighbors with goodwill and peace. They deserve it the same as anyone. It’s time to start living up to our own expectations.

MITCH CICHELLA

Cameron Park