Healthcare in America

EDITOR:

Failure to overhaul Obamacare was heralded by the left as a great victory for Americans. Are we so delusional that we don’t understand that Obamacare was created to get a government controlled plan without consideration of the financial and social costs?

Unforgettable quotes came out of the process with no Republican support:

Nancy Pelosi: “We have to pass this plan so you can see what’s in it!” All 13,000 pages!!

Barack Obama: “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor; if you like your plan, you can keep your plan.” A known lie.

Is this how we pass important legislation?

Five states and 1,000 counties have only one insurer today. Medicaid expanded to include working age, able-bodied adults above the poverty line and now includes 72 million people. Medicaid will cost more than $400 billion/year in 2020. The Republican plan was for block grants to the states to avoid bankrupting the government, which is you. Do you spend your money with no budget?

Average Obamacare premiums will increase by 25 percent in 2017, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Some state increases are more than 100 percent. Premiums were supposed to go down.

We need healthcare reform that starts to bend the cost curve. Obamacare is one size fits all. Is that sensible in a diverse country of 324 million people? My healthcare needs were very different at age 25 than at age 50.

Tom McClintock and others are trying to design a solution that provides healthcare access that is affordable. Tom sits on the budget committee. He is rightly worried that we are spending beyond our means. We accumulated an additional $10 trillion of national debt under Obama for a total of $20 trillion. Our deficit spending is over $400 billion/year. We need solutions to our entitlement costs that the economy can actually support, not just what we want. There really is no free lunch in the long run.

DARWIN THRONE

El Dorado Hills