Multisociety letter on immigration

EDITOR:

Among many reactions to the White House executive order on visas and immigration there is one that should be highlighted. On Jan. 31, 152 organizations representing a broad spectrum of professional scientific, engineering and education societies, national associations and universities wrote to the president and to congressional leaders to state their concern about the order’s “negative impact on U.S. science and engineering capacity.”

Specifically, they stated, “In order to remain the world leader in advancing scientific knowledge and innovations, the U.S. science and technology enterprise must continue to capitalize on the international and multicultural environment within which it operates.”

The letter concludes with unambiguous request: “Today, we urge the administration to rescind the executive order and we stand ready to assist you in crafting an immigration and visa policy that advances U.S. prosperity and ensures strong borders while staying true to foundational American principles as a nation of immigrants.”

These are not political organizations or advocacy groups. The signatories include professional organizations ranging from American Association for the Advancement of Science and American Institute of Physics, from American Mathematical Society to Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics, and dozens and dozens more across the range of disciplines. The participating universities include the entire UC system, Duke, Brown and Yale, and those that count among the top 10 and often among the top five in the world: Caltech, Stanford, Harvard and Princeton. What these organizations and institutions do is a big part of what makes America great.

What made all these busy people scattered across the country to do something in a matter of days, moreover to do the same thing? Apparently the same concern that came from the professionals in area of justice, security, defense and foreign affairs. The government is supposed to operate not on political fluff and bluff but on comprehensive analysis of relevant data followed by the competent consultations and sound judgement. According to all sources, including the White House, this didn’t happen here.

The strongest oppositions to this executive order understandably emphasize its humanitarian toll. It is worth adding that even in the light of cold, U.S. self-interest, in the assessment of people who deal with analysis and rationality for a living, this was not a decision that was thought through. It is a case of superficial, incompetent leadership and irresponsible governing.

MILAN MIJIC

El Dorado Hills

Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=64164

This story falls on page "5"