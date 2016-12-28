My Turn: Don’t just save the Earth, save your life

Richard Nixon signed the National Environmental Protection Act, establishing the Environmental Protection Agency. He followed up with the Clean Air Act of 1970 and the Clean Water Act of 1972.

If you are younger than 50 you probably have no memory of news headlines in 1969 of the Cuyahoga River in flames. You can drive through large cities without your eyes burning so badly you are unable to open them. The chances of dying of sudden cardiac death while stuck in traffic have declined. Since the elimination of lead from gasoline, child IQ has increased.

We all benefit from these environmental protections put in place by the federal government.

We cannot build a wall around El Dorado County to keep out dangerous levels of ozone and ultra-fine particulates, which are two primary actors in cardiac disease. We are dependent on our upwind neighbors to do the right thing. The atmosphere and fresh surface waters that we all rely upon for survival defy national, state, and local boundaries. The Preamble to the Constitution of the United States provides the moral obligation for federal environmental protection in the statement “We the People of the United States, … promote the general Welfare.”

President-elect Donald J. Trump made the following statements during his campaign in relation to our air and water: “I don’t believe in climate change” and “Cancel the Paris Climate Agreement.” Trump’s energy plan focuses on fossil fuels and elimination of environmental protections. He has articulated a policy of business and industry deregulation and has actively begun appointing people to his administration with vested interests in the oil and coal industry. Trump has selected Rex Tillerson, Exxon-Mobile CEO, as his secretary of state nominee and Scott Pruitt, Oklahoma attorney general, as his nominee for EPA director. Both men have deep roots in the oil and coal industry. If these appointments are approved by the Senate, they will continue to serve the oil oligarchy, not the needs of our nation.

I am deeply concerned. As a high school science teacher, I have been considering the impact of human activities on our environment for many years. If we do not make significant progress now on decreasing carbon dioxide emissions and sequestering current excess atmospheric carbon we will pass the point of no return.

Humans, and all life forms, function in a state called dynamic equilibrium. This means life works to maintain balance physically and chemically while in a state of constant change. Two sensitive parameters of life are temperature and pH. All life operates within a narrow range of tolerance. When living systems exceed that range, death occurs.

When we extract carbon in the form of oil and coal, combust these particles and move carbon into the atmosphere we are increasing the number of particles in our atmosphere. Additional carbon dioxide particles in the atmosphere act in a number of ways. They absorb and re-emit heat, retaining infrared energy in the lower atmosphere longer. Carbon dioxide also diffuses into the ocean. There, it combines with water forming carbonic acid, decreasing pH. Lower ocean pH interferes with the growth of plankton, coral and shellfish.

The unjust social and political changes that Trump advocates can be addressed through each of us standing up for justice for all, supporting the rule of law and upholding our Constitution. But it is no exaggeration to state that if he and his billionaire oil buddies have their way and there is unlimited extraction and burning of fossil fuels over the next four years, the impact on the atmosphere climate, and most life on Earth will be irreversible. Carbon dioxide released from fossil fuels stays in the atmosphere hundreds of years. Twenty percent of that carbon dioxide will stay in the atmosphere in excess of 1,000 years.

Moving all the economically viable fossil fuel carbon to atmospheric carbon will lead to conditions on Earth that will no longer support life. We cannot allow this to be done to us by people who see short-term financial gain as their highest priority.

We must all join together and act now. Please do everything you can to communicate with your representative, senators and friends to prevent the undoing of this critical and life-saving legislation. I urge everyone to become actively involved in an organization such as the Sierra Club. As a member who has paid my dues, enjoyed the magazine and gone on an occasional outing, I realize that my passive membership is no longer acceptable. I hope that all of you who, like me, have been passive will ask what you can do to get involved. Give time. Make a difference.

Barbara Brydon is a recently retired science teacher who lives in Shingle Springs. She’s a dedicated hiker of the Sierra Nevada and passionate about conserving the natural beauty of local forest and river ecosystems.

