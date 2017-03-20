Publisher’s Ink: A ‘Day Without a Woman’ is easy — try six

Just imagine a day without women. March 8 was International Women’s Day. Women were encouraged to take the day off, avoid shopping and wear red to show their solidarity.

When was this special day added to the calendar? Unbeknownst to me it’s been around since the early 1900s but has attracted very little attention — until this year. It seems there’s a day dedicated for just about anything. We have Presidents Day, Ground Hog Day, Grandparents Day, Mother’s Day, etc.

Even May Day, widely celebrated by communist nations worldwide, is gaining in popularity in some areas of the United States. Seattle and Portland are particularly fond of this day. Red is also the color of choice.

International Women’s Day, or A Day Without A Woman as it was marketed, advocates gender equality but the real reason for the heightened focus was to prolong protests against the new presidential administration.

I’m proud to say women represent 80 percent of the total employees at Village Life and the Mountain Democrat. And from what I observed, all opted to work March 8. At least I think they did.

Some men may relish a day without women. One day may be easy — try six. Recently, my wife traveled to Tennessee to visit our youngest daughter.

Six days are a long time. My wife has always been the glue that keeps our household running like a finely oiled machine. So without her I do my best just to keep the machine operating. At 11:30 one night I was forced to run another machine — the washing machine — because I didn’t have any clean T-shirts. Other guys facing the same dilemma would likely make a quick trip to Walmart.

“Don’t forget to walk the dogs in the afternoon,” she reminded me the day I dropped her off at the airport.

“I guess that means I have to feed them, too?” I replied.

The next morning when I couldn’t decide what tie to wear I resorted to option two — a sweater. One day without my wife is one day too long.

So the premise for International Women’s Day was for working women to stand up and be united — fight for gender equality, better working conditions and pay equity.

Actually women are light-years ahead of where they were a hundred years ago. Like the slogan of the old Virginia Slims cigarette commercial declared, “You’ve come a long way, baby.” Or should that be “You’ve come a long way, lady … ma’am … Ms.?”

Women protesting in Washington, D.C., were seen wearing those silly pink “vagina” hats. Those were the same hats worn during the Women’s March in January. Not sure how the hats relate to improving women’s social and economic issues other than to confirm the physical differences between the sexes.

But I will attest I’m sure glad they celebrated for just the one day — well-deserved. Take that from a guy who knows first-hand what it’s like to be without a woman for six days.

And not to be slighted, there’s good news for men. International Men’s Day is on the calendar Sunday, Nov. 19. Yes, guys, we get to celebrate too. The objective of International Men’s Day is to focus on men’s health, improving gender relations, promoting gender equality and highlight positive male role models. Sound familiar?

For some reason I don’t believe it will be as popular. But in any event I’m planning on skipping work to watch news coverage of men protesting in the streets. Maybe the ladies can loan these men their “vagina” hats to wear that day. This gesture could go a long way toward improving gender relations but then again, judging by the attitude of men these days, they probably already own their own pink “vagina” hats.

Richard Esposito is publisher of Life Newspapers and the Mountain Democrat.

