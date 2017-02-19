Publisher’s Ink: Can we stop shedding tears over immigration policy now?

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

This line appears in the sonnet “The New Colossus” on a plaque located inside the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty. Poet Emma Lazarus was asked to write the sonnet in an effort to help raise funds to construct the statue’s pedestal. Unfortunately, the original meaning of the statue has been hijacked to further a message of open borders, a declaration that anyone from anywhere has a right to enter the United States.

Funds totaling $102,000 were raised to complete the project, not by taxing New York residents or seeking appropriations by the city or federal government. It was accomplished in 1885 by New York World newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer with a fundraising drive led by his newspaper.

In a bit of irony — as it was a major newspaper that helped with the construction of the pedestal for a statue symbolic of liberty — it’s the mainstream media today that perpetuate the distortion the statue represents unfettered immigration.

The immigration debate involving President Donald Trump’s executive order to temporarily ban immigration from seven countries identified by the former Obama administration as threats has been temporarily reversed by the 9th Circuit Court.

The temporary immigration ban of 90 to 120 days will run its course long before this issue is settled or reaches the Supreme Court. That action will likely come after the confirmation of Judge Gorsuch. The fury surrounding Trump’s executive order runs parallel with those calling for open borders and no walls.

Anyone taking the time to read the executive order will see barring refugees based on religion isn’t mentioned. So why ban these seven countries and no others with a majority Muslim population? The answer is logical for those willing to understand. These seven countries do not assist the United States in providing background checks or provide assistance with vetting immigrant applicants. Six of the seven banned countries are designated as “state sponsors of terrorism” by both past Republican and Democratic administrations. This makes little difference to Trump haters.

Those upset over President Trump’s immigration policy should look at how other nations deal with the same issue. Canada, for example, plans to take in only 7,500 government-assisted refugees — less than half of last year’s number. This was reported by Rod Nickel and Anna Mehler Paperny in a Reuters Canada article. According to the Canada Border Service Agency, more than 7,000 refugee applicants entered Canada in 2016 with more than 2,000 entering “irregularly” during the same period. “Irregularly” is just the politically correct word for illegal. The same article mentioned that more people would enter at official border crossings if Canada didn’t have a policy of turning them away. Imagine that — it’s illegal to enter Canada without proper documentation.

Then there’s Australia, the land down under, with an under-the-table deal by former president Obama to ship another 2,500 refugees to the United States. Australia’s a big country and, yes, they’ve taken in tens of thousands of refugees so what’s another 2,500 or so? Who, by the way, have been living in tents at a detention center on an island just off the coast of Australia for several months.

And now according to The Daily Mail, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in an about-face, is proposing to offer migrants cash incentives to voluntarily leave Germany. What a difference an election year has had on her “open borders” policy. An estimated 450,000 refugees are slated for deportation.

I’m sure we’ll see more imagery of the Statue of Liberty shedding tears by those opposing Trump and his immigration policy. Lady Liberty stands firmly on Liberty Island in New York City harbor. And a short distance to her north is Ellis Island, where my great-grandparents arrived — legally. They too were poor immigrants longing to live the American dream. But they had to wait in line and didn’t receive government assistance. And if a temporary immigration travel ban of 90 to 120 days was necessary to secure proper vetting to prevent terrorism, they would have gladly waited just for the opportunity to come to America.

Richard Esposito is publisher of Village Life and the Mountain Democrat.

