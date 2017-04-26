ShareTweet ShareTweet

EDITOR:

This is America. We vote for the best people we can find to represent us. What happens to them when they go to Washington?

Consider President Trump. I was devastated when he ordered the Syrian air base near Homs to be bombed, but I can’t judge him. I don’t know the pressure he is under.

And what about the politicians who oppose Trump? I cannot judge them. I don’t know the pressure they are under either.

So what are we to do? There is no real difference between Democrats and Republicans. The Constitution is ignored. Oaths of office are not kept. Laws are broken, but only little people go to jail.

Just two political groups exist in America today, one-world government and populists, all other distinctions are trivial.

Those wanting one world government rely on creating chaos as their main technique. They think if they can create hell on earth we will beg them to take our freedom so we can have some peace.

So far populists have not figured out how to thwart one-world government. Populists know they do not like it but cannot decide what to do about it.

Recent Wikileaks revelations appall me. Apparently many high officials engage in pedophilia. They are not prosecuted because they are too powerful to go to jail.

A possible solution is to utilize civil grand juries to investigate possible crimes that Wikileaks reveals. Investigation will clear the names of the innocent and expose the crimes of the guilty.

To retain freedom we must use our freedom. If we do not stand against tyranny it will prevail. Rise up. Rise up. Rise up. This is America.

CECIL RINGGENBERT

Placerville