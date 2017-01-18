Water, water everywhere

This month El Dorado County has received nearly 13 inches of rain since the ball dropped on New Year’s Day.

That’s good news.

What came along with the recent soaking storm, however, didn’t exactly leave people singing in the rain. Flooding, mudslides, downed trees, road closures and rescues made headlines and while we at Village Life are ready to cover any breaking news story, we’d rather not have to cover those rescues and float-away vehicles that could have been avoided.

Pulling a quote repeated by emergency officials before and during this recent storm: “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Six inches of fast-moving water can knock over and carry away an adult. Twelve inches of fast-moving water can carry away a small car. Eighteen to 24 inches of fast-moving water can carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks. Flooded roadways become especially treacherous after dark as motorists can’t see how deep the water is or how fast it moves.

Is any trip worth your life?

We don’t think so and want all El Dorado County residents and visitors to stay safe out there. When the next downpour hits listen to emergency officials’ warnings, stay home, have emergency supplies ready and, if you must evacuate, follow directions. We’d much rather write about people weathering the storm than succumbing to it.

Along the same line, we ask that people be careful when surveying the storms’ aftermath. River and creek banks are slick and unstable after a storm and rain-soaked trees can still topple.

On another storm-related note, we’d like to give a big thank you to all the emergency responders who braved the elements. Our community owes gratitude to the El Dorado Hills Fire Department, El Dorado County Fire department and other fire districts, California Highway Patrol, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department, El Dorado County Department of Transportation, Caltrans, U.S. Forest Service, PG&E and others who unclogged culverts, cleared downed trees, plowed snow and restored power during the storm.

More rain is expected this week. Be prepared. Be smart. Don’t become a headline.

