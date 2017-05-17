To be a parent or not? Play weighs pros and cons

ShareTweet ShareTweet

After the larger-scale production of “The Christians” in January 2017, the B3 Series is producing a more intimate play in Duncan Macmillan’s “Lungs,” which asks important questions about today’s society and does so in a rather personal manner: When is the right time to have a child? With the uncertainty of global politics and every-day safety is it wise to bring a new person into the world?

Playwright Macmillan was facing 30, considering parenthood and deeply concerned with the state of the environment when he wrote “Lungs.” Those issues find their way into “Lungs” and align with the B3 Series’ mission of exploring modern matters on stage. With “Lungs,” Macmillan allows the audience to eavesdrop on an educated, flawed and deeply human couple weighing the uncertainty of a bringing a child into a world overrun with carbon footprints. Much like Macmillan’s “Every Brilliant Thing,” “Lungs” is a more minimal piece that leaves the space open to the movements and actions of a couple simply named W and M. B Street is excited to feature Company Member Dana Brooke and Jahi Kearse in these beautifully crafted roles.

Although written in 2011, the universal themes of “Lungs” are just as prevalent, if not more prevalent, today. With the reign of stubborn partisan politics in both the United States and Europe, the growth of terrorism throughout the world and the continuous battle between fact and fiction over important matters, the decision to have a child is not an easy one to make. Macmillan’s play is a perfect fit for both the B3 series at the B Street Theatre, and there could not be a more important time to produce this work.

The playwright

Macmillan is a writer and director. A former writer in residence at Paines Plough and the Royal Exchange Theatre, he has written extensively for theatre in addition to working in radio, television and film.

Duncan’s play “People, Places and Things” finished a sold-out run in the Dorfman space at the National Theatre before transferring to the Wyndhams Theatre in the West End where it ran until June 2016. Paines Plough’s production of “Every Brilliant Thing” finished its run in New York at the Barrow Street Theatre, then toured the UK along with their production of “Lungs” before touring Australia and New Zealand. His co-adaptation of George Orwell’s “1984″ with Rob Icke for Headlong/Nottingham Playhouse played at the Melbourne Festival in Australia after two runs at Playhouse Theatre in London’s West End.

The director

Lyndsay Burch is an artistic producer at B Street Theatre where she specializes in the development and production of new works and contemporary plays. In her time at B Street, Lyndsay has directed nine equity productions, directed and written for four touring productions, recruited three full-time intern companies, produced a three-city International Tour to India, cast more than 50 productions and cultivated B Street’s relationship with the National New Play Network, resulting in three Rolling World Premieres.

Dates & details

“Lungs” opens May 17 and continues through June 18 with performances Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 2 (select dates) and 7 p.m., Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m. and selected Sundays at 1 p.m. Tickets are $26 to $38. B Street Theatre’s B3 Stage is located at 2711 B St., Sacramento. For tickets and more information call (916) 443-5300 or visit bstreettheatre.org.