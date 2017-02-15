Aerospace Museum to present da Vinci ‘Machines in Motion’

The Aerospace Museum of California presents a dramatic, interactive and world-class Leonardo da Vinci Machines in Motion international traveling exhibit that has beeen on display for the first time in California since early February.

Forty machine replicas will be part of the impressive exhibit that will occupy nearly 9,000 square feet of space inside the spacious museum. In order to install the new exhibition, the Aerospace Museum will be closed to the public until Feb. 6. The dynamic “Machines in Motion” exhibit will remain on display at the Aerospace Museum through Sept. 7.

Once open to the public, museum guests will have the unique opportunity to set a wide variety of machines in motion while learning and exploring the wide range of mechanical principles da Vinci employed to create each one. Grouped in four sections according to the element from which the machine operates or from which it draws power — Earth, Water, Air and Fire — the exhibit features visionary early inventions such as the helicopter, glider, armored tank, drive transmission, printing press, bicycle, robot and more.

A da Vinci themed PlayZone will also be available for very young children to inspire creative learning.

“We are thrilled to bring the genius of da Vinci to the Aerospace Museum and our inquisitive guests,” said Roxanne Yonn, executive director of the Aerospace Museum of California. “Most people first think of da Vinci as one of the world’s most famous painters but he was also a brilliant inventor and creator who was way ahead of his time. In addition to the amazing number and diverse range of machines he created, he was intrigued by the phenomenon of flight and detailed plans for several flying machines, many of which guests will see on display at the museum.”

All of the hands-on machines on display at the museum are based on Leonardo da Vinci’s visionary designs and innovative notebook drawings that have been meticulously constructed by a modern team of scientists and craftsmen in collaboration with the Leonardo da Vinci Museum in Florence, Italy.

The Leonardo da Vinci “Machines in Motion” hands-on exhibit is included with museum admission: $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and teachers (with ID), $12 for children and youth (ages 6-17) and is free for children ages 5 and under along with active duty military (with ID) and museum members.

For more information about the Leonardo da Vinci “Machines in Motion” exhibit or the Aerospace Museum of California in general call (916) 643-3192 or visit aerospaceca.org.

Located in a spacious facility at McClellan Business Park in Sacramento, the Aerospace Museum of California is one of aviation’s greatest showcases that captures the allure of flight. With a wide range of impressive military and civilian aircraft on display — from biplanes to Russian MIGs — and an extensive engine collection, the museum also offers a state-of-the-art STEM learning laboratory or “Flight Zone” with 10 interactive digital flight stations. The museum is committed to providing a world-class experience along with the opportunity to learn about and celebrate aviation’s past, present and future.

For more information visit aerospaceca.org.

