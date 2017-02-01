Alice to trek through a wild and wacky Wonderland in IT production

Humpty Dumpty (Jayce Kaldunski) eggs Alice (Tess Bush) on with a nonsensical tale on the subject of seasons and fish in Imagination Theater's own original spin on the classic Lewis Carroll masterpiece, "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," that will run Feb. 3-26. Village Life photo by Jackie Penn

So Peter Wolfe, director of Imagination Theater’s latest play, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” told the White Rabbit during a recent dress rehearsal, “If the squirrel is late go ahead and run around.”

Not sure what that was all about … but right after the White Rabbit got its marching orders, the King of Hearts was told “Hey, King — don’t stomp your feet so much.”

A bit puzzling, since royalty can pretty much do what they wish … but then the director’s next edict was a show-stopper: “Humpty Dumpty, make sure your pants …”

The rest of the sentence was lost as a handful of actors still not in costume began getting up from their chairs in the theater, following Wolfe’s direction to suit up and show up — as one of many incredible, insouciant and insane characters that will fill the stage from Feb. 3-26 at Imagination Theater, located on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds, 100 Placerville Drive in Placerville.

Thinking the pep talk prior to rehearsal had concluded, it became clear that the stage manager, Maureen Dodson, had a couple of points to make of her own to the youthful cast, most of whom appear to be in their early to mid-teens.

“Boys, don’t go into the girls’ dressing rooms and girls, don’t go into the boys’ — and make sure nobody is undressing.”

Glancing at the row full of Face Cards (no, really — cards with human faces) and the tiny mice and sundry other curious characters already costumed and ready to roll, it was a bit surreal to see whiskers twitching and black, beady eyes sparkling in thought as the kids must have wondered what prompted the dressing room rule.

It’s going to be a bumpy ride, this production of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” but it appears the trip will be well worth the price of a ticket.

Just ask Humpty Dumpty himself, whose pants at this juncture looked just fine.

Eleven-year-old Jayce Kaldunksi, who impressed audiences with IT’s earlier production of “Oliver!,” portraying the orphaned waif who’s crazy for soup, is taking his newest part — that of an egghead in trousers — in stride. The stride admittedly is shortened and a bit wobbly this time, but still, Jayce’s natural enthusiasm for theater and his complete willingness to become the character turns the part into a winner.

“I’ve been called an egghead only once before,” the youngster told Village Life, “and actually that was earlier today.”

The kid from Diamond Springs forgave the newspaper for the bad pun; maybe because it’s clear he makes a really good egg.

Asked to compare being Humpty Dumpty to being Oliver, Jayce smiled as he came out of his shell, then noticed some of the Face Cards shuffling off. “The cast is a little different.”

Jayce, who loves performing and particularly is fond of the energetic and elaborate dance numbers in shows past, said yes, he will dance in “Alice.”

“But the dance moves are a little different, too.” He demonstrated, arms flailing like the robot in TV’s “Lost in Space.”

“But this part is really eggzactly what I thought it would be, although it’s hard to eggzit offstage,” grinned Jayce, getting in the last yolk before scrambling off, glancing over his shoulder and confessing that he Googled egg puns right after he landed the coveted Dumpty role.

And really, except for the innocent Alice, the always running-behind White Rabbit, the King and Queen of Hearts, the mice, the Face Cards, the … Humpty’s role is at the top of the cast list despite his later cracking up.

Another crack team is that of Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, two androgynous beings who delight in wearing beanies with rainbow-colored do-dads that never stop bouncing as they explain their importance in the story originally penned by Lewis Carroll and updated and spiced up by Peter Wolfe himself, with co-writing by his daughter Sarah.

As the two yellow Tweedles stood together, their red-striped stockings never still for more than a split-second, they were asked whether they were twins, or …?

“I’m Dum,” said Susan Felton, who added that she is long past cringing every time she says that. Asked whether the 70-year-old retired Marshall Hospital nurse has long aspired to play … Dum … she said this role is fulfilling then added that she already has been in three other IT productions.

Not playing Dum but who is a real Dee-light is Kimberly Allen, who explained that while not twins, the Tweedles are both conscious of etiquette and expectations in the Hearts Kingdom and are a bit nonplussed and puzzled when the likes of Alice shows up to throw a little-girl wrench into the works.

“They are very conscious of manners and what is logical,” said Allen, who added that she is taking on her first role with Imagination Theater because she wanted to join her daughter, Sarah, who is the White Rabbit. “They (the Tweedles) are a little surprised to see a strong young lady and the odd creatures” that seem to gravitate to the girl in the sky-blue dress and white starched pinafore.

Two talented teenagers play Alice for this IT production, Taryn Harwell and Tessa Bush. The girls each said they appreciate the other being on hand to fill the challenging role, with each taking to the stage on alternate performance dates.

Be sure to catch this version of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” written 17 years ago by Director Peter Wolfe and his daughter Sarah as a “daddy-daughter bonding.” It turned out to be a winning team, as Peter said they won awards that year, including an Elly.

And by now, surely, you simply have to go see what’s up with Humpty Dumpty’s britches.

For tickets or more information visit imaginationtheater.net or call (800) 838-3006.

