All aboard for story time with KCRA’s Tamara Berg

Tamara Berg

SACRAMENTO — It’s All Aboard for Story Time! with KCRA meteorologist Tamara Berg as a celebrity guest reader on Monday, Jan. 30, at the California State Railroad Museum.

To the delight of young children and parents, Tamara will read the illustrated children’s book “Thomas Gets a Snowplow” (part of the Thomas and Friends series) written by Rev. W. Awdry beginning at 11 a.m.

The All Aboard for Story Time! reading program — first introduced in 2014 by California State Parks and the California State Railroad Museum & Foundation — is offered every Monday morning year-round. Through this interactive and fun program, parents are encouraged to let trains and railroading introduce and foster the love of reading with their imaginative young children ages 2 to 5. Different railroad-related books are showcased each month during Story Time! after which children and parents are encouraged to enjoy exploring the museum.

Whether it’s toy trains or big locomotives, there is something to discover in the museum – North America’s most popular railroad museum — that will thrill children (and adults) of all ages.

The All Aboard for Story Time! program is included with museum admission: $12 for adults; $6 for youths ages 6-17; free for children ages 5 and younger. For more information about the reading program or the California State Railroad Museum in general call (916) 323-9280 or visit californiarailroad.museum.

