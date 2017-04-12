Big Idea Theatre continues its 10th anniversary season, Find Your Voice, with the timely classic “Antigone” by Sophocles.

“Antigone,” directed by Big Idea Theatre Company member Gail Dartez, is the story of how an act of defiance and an act of retaliation crumbles a kingdom and invokes the wrath of the Gods. It explores the themes of fate and free will, rules and order, power and mortality.

“As a director I wanted to come to the play with as few expectations and assumptions of what this play is about as I could. Not easy, when so much has been written and discussed over the 2,500-plus years since its first performance,” Dartez said. “What I have found is that I am in the presence of a master storyteller, a master of dramatic action. Sophocles’ ‘Antigone’ is a beautifully structured play: the dialogue rich, the characterizations deep, the theme complex. God, it’s great storytelling.”

In the aftermath of a civil war over the throne of Thebes, two belligerent brothers are dead and the newly anointed ruler, Creon, has decreed one of them a traitor whose body shall remain unburied. Antigone, sister to the slain brothers, openly defies Creon’s orders, setting the stage for a battle of wills that pits national allegiance against family loyalty.

In this adaptation of the Sophocles play, classic authoritarian and civilly disobedient figures take on modern socio political resonance, as pride and ideological obstinacy preclude compromise and beget a cycle of destruction.

Assistant director is Russel Dow and the show stars Carissa Meagher, Scott Divine, Kaley Saari, Alex Martinez, Tory Scroggins, Maggie Upton, Linda Montalvo-Carbone, Gabby Battista, Steve Marshall, Fiona Nies, Vernon Lewis and Brandon Lancaster.

“Antigone” runs until May 6 with performances at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Tickets are general admission $18 online/ $22 door, students/seniors/SARTA members $16 online/$20 door, Thrifty Thursdays $12 and groups (10 or more) $12 (reservations required). Big Idea Theatre is located at 1616 Del Paso Blvd. in Sacramento For more information visit bigideatheatre.org or call (916) 960-3036.