Animal art takes over Sacramento Fine Arts Center

“Family Napping” by Diana Licon

Sacramento Fine Arts Center has announced the 12th annual Animal House exhibit on display Jan. 3 to 29. This an international art show of animal-themed works including painting, drawing, photography, sculpture and all sorts of other media.

The judges, Kathrine Lemke Waste, Barbara Schneider and James Radford have chosen over 100 artworks out of over 300 that were submitted from around the world.

An artist’s reception will take place Jan. 14, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m . with refreshments and live music.

The Sacramento Fine Arts Center is located at 5330 B Gibbons Drive in Carmichael. Gallery hours are Tuesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m , Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m to 5 p.m . For more information visit Gallery hours are Tuesday, Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday. For more information visit sacfinearts.org

Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=63005

This story falls on page "3"