Art Studio Tour 2017: Peek inside the creative minds

Recharge and be inspired this weekend at the El Dorado Hills Arts Association’s Art Studio Tour, where visitors take a self-guided tour of 39 participating artists’ work in studios spanning Folsom, El Dorado Hills and Cameron Park. The free tour is open May 20 and May 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

El Dorado Hills resident and artist Judy Arrigotti will welcome visitors to her studio, which is on her family’s serene, 13-acre property in El Dorado Hills. Though she has her work displayed in local galleries, Arrigotti said the Art Studio Tour is her favorite way to share her art with the public.

“An art tour is the best possible way for an artist to be inspired,” Arrigotti said. “It’s the only way to share art with the public and see how people respond to it. You can see people purchasing the story with the artwork and this feeds an artist’s creativity.”

Arrigotti is a painter, a sculptor and she has been creating her unique gourd art since 1997. An art and general education teacher until she retired in 2000, Arrigotti commuted to her classroom daily and passed Zittle’s Farms, where she was intrigued by its many gourds. When she wanted to do a special art project with her fourth-grade students she purchased 40 gourds in all shapes and sizes and hasn’t looked back.

She creates one-of-a-kind art gourd sculptures and accepts commissioned work when requested. Her studio has animal mask gourds. One stand-alone gourd sculpture called “Salmon Run” was inspired by one of her three grown sons who loves fishing. “Family Album” shows the multitude of activities that go on in a child’s life: reading, activities, hugging a parent, petting a dog. “Windjammer” is a sail boat gourd and “Sierra Powder” is a reminder of a perfect day on the slopes.

Arrigotti also has fruit basket gourds and lamp gourds. Her imagination is limitless.

As for process, Arrigotti said she first draws the image on the gourd with a pencil. Next she wood burns it and then uses a mini jigsaw to carve out the design.

She eventually paints it with acrylics and said it’s really no different than when she paints on canvas. “I pay attention to shadows, highlights and texture to make it look realistic,” she said. “Instead of flat painting, gourd art is a 3D sculpture.”

Clay sculptures and paintings

“I’m known as the gourd lady, but I do more,” Arrigotti said. She has most recently taken up clay sculptures after one of her sons made her a clay sculpture for her birthday last year.

Arrigotti has drawn and painted since her earliest memories. Her parents, both architects, encouraged her craft from an early age. She said she loves teaching as much as she loves art, explaining that doing both recharges her. She mainly paints landscapes with oils and has been commissioned to paint the cover of the last nine Sure West telephone books.

“I love kids and teaching and showing people who think they can’t while creating my own art,” she said. “My paintings are a composite of places I’ve been and things I’ve seen plus my own vision.”

She carries this idea over to her students. “I might show them a dozen different pictures of rolling hills and ask them to create their own image,” she said. “I teach them to be individual artists with their own styles.

“It’s my passion,” Arrigotti said of her art. “It’s brought so much joy to my life.”

Other artists on the tour

Arrigotti will share her studio space during the tour with photographer Carol Clark.

In the Promontory area, painters, a jeweler, a photographer and a photographic abstractionist will team up.

In Serrano, acrylic painters and mixed media artists will be on hand to discuss and display their art with a designer who custom fuses glass, along with a jeweler, a woodcarver and a photographer.

Elsewhere in El Dorado Hills, more talented artists are eager to share their works with the public. The tour also serves as an opportunity to purchase art directly from those who created the pieces.

The Studio Tour is sponsored by the El Dorado Hills Arts Association, a non-profit organization that promotes the arts and arts education in the area. Membership is open to anyone who enjoys making art, learning how art is made or who wants to promote art in the community. For more information or to print a 2017 studio tour map visit eldoradohillsarts.com.