Award-winning playwright takes his stories on the road

Gabriel Hurley’s “Based on Actual Events” won the Best of Fringe award at the 2016 San Francisco Fringe Festival and will be performed at the Nugget Fringe Festival that begins it’s 10-day celebration of theater this weekend in Grass Valley. Courtesy photo

Ultrasuede Productions will present “Based on Actual Events” by Gabriel Hurley. It is a tale of love, laughter, tears and yes streaking as part of the 10-day Nugget Fringe Theater Festival from Thursday, Jan. 19 through 29. “Based on Actual Events” plays Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. on Jan. 22 at 3:30 p.m., Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 28 at 8:30 p.m. and Jan. 29 at 2 p.m.

Based out of Stockton “Based on Actual Events” debuted on Sept. 10, 2016 at the San Francisco Fringe Festival receiving a Best of Fringe award.

Everybody has a story. Does there have to always be a lesson to learn? Or can you just … be?

Join this modern-day jester as he shares his tale of love, heartache, whiskey, streaking and what happens when you’ve never figured out when to shut up.

“In the tradition of traveling storytellers I hope that my tales inspire others to share their own stories. And I am in fact encouraging it through the use of the hashtag #EverybodyHasAStory right there at the Fringe in order to keep the Story alive,” Hurley said.

Celebrating its third anniversary, the Nugget Fringe Theater Festival brings fresh and exciting theater to audiences in Gold Country. Often over-the-top and under-the-radar of traditional theater The Fringe, whose motto is Theatre Unleashed, has an ever increasing audience each year. Most performances run around an hour and Fringe fans have fun trooping from venue to venue, seeing as many shows as they can in one day.

The 2017 Nugget Fringe Theater Festival brings nearly 40 shows to downtown Grass Valley. All shows are within walking distance of restaurants, parking and each other.

For complete listings of venues, shows and times go to NuggetFringe.com.