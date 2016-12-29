B Street Theatre finds faith in ‘The Christians’

In the spirit of the B Street Theatre’s commitment to powerful and thought-provoking work, the Sacramento playhouse presents ‘The Christians” by Lucas Hnath Jan. 11 through Feb. 11.

This play is both an epic drama as well as an intimate look at faith in modern America.

Ambitious and highly theatrical, “The Christians” features a live choir on stage as much of the play emmulates a Sunday morning church service.

The break-out hit of the 2014 Humana Festival of New Plays at the Actor’s Theatre of Louisville, Lucas Hnath’s “The Christians,” has been met with critical and popular success at theaters across the country. After being showcased at the 2014 Humana Festival, “The Christians” went on to receive an Off-Broadway run at Playwrights Horizons. The New York Times called this production one of the best plays of the season and referred to playwright Hnath as one of the brightest new voices of his generation.

Since its successful Off-Broadway run, Hnath’s timely and captivating play has been produced at numerous theatres including the Mark Taper Forum, Denver Theatre Center and Syrcause Stage.

“I’ve wanted to produce Hnath’s play ‘The Christians’ since I was captivated by it at the 2014 Humana Festival,” said Producing Artistic Director Buck Busfield. “The upcoming B3 season features plays that call to question the core aspects of life such as faith, marriage and family. The plays we’ve selected explore the uncertainty and divisiveness surrounding these issues in a contemporary society. I’m excited for our audiences to experience an evocative, final B3 season in our current location.”

The playwright

Lucas Hnath’s plays include “Red Speedo” (Studio Theatre, Washington, D.C.), “A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney” (Soho Repertory Theatre), “Nightlight” (2013 Humana Festival), “Isaac’s Eye” (Ensemble Studio Theatre), “Death Tax” (2012 Humana Festival, Royal Court Theatre) and “The Courtship of Anna Nicole Smith” (Actors Theatre of Louisville). His plays are published by Dramatists Play Service. Hnath has been a resident playwright at New Dramatists since 2011 and is a proud member of the Ensemble Studio Theatre. He is a winner of the 2012 Whitfield Cook Award for “Isaac’s Eye” and received a 2013 Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award Citation for “Death Tax.” He has also received commissions from the EST/Sloan Project, Actors Theatre of Louisville, South Coast Repertory, Playwrights Horizons, New York University’s Graduate Acting Program and the Royal Court Theatre. Hnath holds a BFA and an MFA from New York University’s department of dramatic writing.

The director

David Pierini began working for B Street Theatre in 1990. He started as an actor for the B Street Theatre School Tour, then called The Fantasy Theatre, before writing and directing for the tour. In 2004, Busfield suggested Perini try to write an adaptation of the beloved children’s book, “The Boxcar Children.” Thus began a long fruitful relationship with the B Street Family Series.

The cast

In the role of Paul is Kurt Johnson who has been a regular at B Street Theatre since completing its acting apprentice program in the 1993-94 season. As a member of the B Street Theatre acting company he has appeared in numerous productions including “Below the Belt,” “Lobby Hero,” “Lune Pronounced Loony,” “Rabbit Hole,” “Doubt,” “Escanaba In Da Moonlight,” “The Seafarer,” “The 39 Steps,” “The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence” and “Speed-the-Plow.” In addition, he directed “Betty and the Yeti,” “F-Stop” and “Vigil.” Johnson has been on other stages in the Sacramento area including Music Circus, Sacramento Theatre Company and Capital Stage. In addition to his stagework he acts in commercials, industrial videos, radio voiceovers and film. He also teaches acting and improvisation.

Cast as Jay is Greg Alexander who has appeared in numerous B Street Theatre productions including “The Explorers Club,” “I Am My Own Wife,” “The Big Bang!,” “Around The World In 80 Days,” “Escanaba In Da Moonlight” and “Outside Mulling.” He also wrote and directed “Walk In Our Shoes” — a show promoting mental health awareness — for B Street Theatre’s School Tour. Sponsored by the California Mental Health Services Authority, “Walk In Our Shoes” was performed at over 100 schools throughout the state. Most recently, he directed the previous family friendly show Anansi the Spider. Additional regional theatre credits include work at The Jewish Theatre of San Francisco, Sacramento Theatre Company, Capital Stage, Actor’s Theatre of Louisville, Williamstown Theatre Festival, The Philadelphia Theatre Company and People’s Light and Theatre Company in Malvern, Penn. Alexander lives in Sacramento with his wife Sean and their Westies, Milo and Magoo.

Tara Lissom will play Jenny. Lissom is a B Street Theatre Company Member and former intern who was seen most recently in “A Christmas Carol,” “Clever Little Lies,” “Mud Blue Sky,” “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche” and “The Jacksonian.” Tara recently appeared at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in “The Iceman Cometh” with Brian Dennehy and Nathan Lane having also appeared in the same production at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago. She is a company member of the New Colony, with whom she’s written two plays — “Pancake Breakfast” and “11:11.” Lissom received a Joseph Jefferson Award for original music composition for “That Sordid Little Story.” Other B Street credits are “Make Someone Happy,” “Jack Goes Boating,” “Gulf View Drive,” “Go, Dog, Go!” and “Cinderella.” In Chicago, Lissom has appeared in “Frat,” “Tupperware: An American Musical Fable” and “11:11″ with the New Colony and “Literally Sexy II, III and IV,” “One-Minute Play Festival” and “Walk of Shame” as part of the Fresh-Squeezed Series at Victory Garden’s Biograph Theatre. Regional credits include “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” “Children of Eden” and “Beauty and the Beast” at Flat Rock Playhouse. Lissom has a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in music theatre from Elon University.

“The Christians” will be performed at the B Street Theatre B3 Stage, 2711 B St. in Sacramento. Showtimes are Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 2 and 7 p.m., Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m. and select Sundays at 1 p.m.

For tickets or more information call (916) 443-5300 or visit bstreettheatre.org.

