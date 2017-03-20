B Street Theatre hosts digital privacy event

Join B Street Theatre for a special event addressing the modern issues surrounding digital privacy.

The theater partners with the The Goethe-Institute in Washington, D.C., to present short plays written by playwrights across the country and the globe as they explore the challenges of the digital age. The evening will feature an hour-long performance and talk-back followed by a social hour with cocktails and music.

This event is associated with ThePlurality of Privacy Project in Five-Minute plays (P3M5).

Following the presentation of six, five-minute plays, B Street Theatre will host a 20-minute talk-back, discussing the issue of digital privacy featuring UC Davis professor of computer science, Phillip Rogaway.

Artisan “Digital” cocktails will be available before, during and after the performance. All guests will receive one drink coupon with all subsequent drinks being served for $5.

The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 24, at B Street’s Second Stage, 2711 B Street in Sacramento. This event is free and for ages 21 and older. Reserve a seat by contacting the box office at (916) 443-5300. For more information visit bstreettheatre.org.

Plays

“Empty Your Pockets” by David Greig, “9022131-PINK” by Kenneth Lin,”@hotmigrants” by Paco Bezerra, “Inner Sactum” by Rebecca Gilman, “Leitgeb” by Clemens J. Setz and “VPN” by Sean Patrick Nill. The plays will feature actors Dave Pierini, Anastasia Bonaccorso, Amy Kelly, John P. Lamb, Elisabeth Nunziato, Tara Sissom, Darek Riley, Courtney Kendall, Zach Coles and Andrew Mazer.

