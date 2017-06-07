"Buddha's Garden" by Chris Larson

Banners on Parade now decorate the light poles along Main Street in Placerville for the 11th year. The colorful public art project is in its 13th year and was founded as Placerville Art on Parade — beginning with wheelbarrows and then wine barrels.

Placerville Art on Parade, a nonprofit organization, strives to add beauty and a splash of color for visitors and shoppers on Main Street. The move to banners was an obvious choice for the group because of visibility and the opportunity to feature the many talented artists in the area.

This year there are 28 banner entries. Since the start there have been 28 wheelbarrows the first year, 29 wine barrels the second year and 309 banners up through 2016. With the 28 banners this year the total pieces of public art numbers 394.

The volunteer Art on Parade committee offered gardens as the theme for 2017. Artists have a choice to interpret the theme as they see fit.

Banners were judged by local art professionals Talver Germany and Linda Heath-Clark in late May at Folsom Lake College’s El Dorado Center in Placerville.

Awards went to first, second, third and several honorable mentions.

First — Chris Larson for “Buddha’s Garden”

Second — Jan Shepherd for “Garden Sunset”

Third — Jamie Cola-Bersamina for “Rose”

Honorable mention — Trish Abbott for “Garden Bounty”

Honorable mention — Jane Harris for “Flowers on the Quilt Trail”

Honorable mention — Loretta Saxx for “Common Boat”

Bids on the banners will be taken during the silent auction at the Placerville Art and Wine Festival on Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The Banners on Parade committee produces and sells memorabilia of artists’ banners that include posters, note cards, magnets, postcards, bookmarks, etc. Order forms will be included in the walking brochure for Main Street.

Each year an anonymous donor sponsors the Geoff Boyd Memorial Artist Award ($250) to an artist. This award is in memory of Geoff Boyd, a local artist and previously a Banners on Parade committee member. The award is announced during the silent auction at the Placerville Art and Wine Festival.

To see this year’s banners and past efforts visit placervilleartonparade.org.