Bartender Hank to entertain at Poor Red’s

Generations of El Dorado County residents and Highway 50 travelers have made Poor Red’s their preferred destination for drink and sometimes food. Each one of them has an interesting story to tell about their experience there; some based on reality while others pieced together through the haze of too many Gold Cadillacs.

On the three upcoming, consecutive Sunday evenings starting at 6 p.m., Hank Falconer, one of the two remaining original Poor Red’s bartenders, will be sharing his racy stories, songs and jokes with bar patrons interested in reliving days gone by or in learning what the iconic El Dorado roadhouse was all about.

“We have tried our best to honor the past and traditions of Poor Red’s set by its founder Red Sadler,” general manager Steve Anderly said. “This is as close as we can get to transporting our guests back in time to the glory days.”

Anderly is also asking people to submit stories about their good or interesting times spent at the local watering hole. Stories may be submitted to Poor Red’s at its website, on its Facebook page or in writing.

Poor Red’s BBQ Restaurant and Bar is a renowned iconic roadhouse, home to locals and wayward travelers seeking refreshment and mouthwatering barbecued steak, ribs and chicken. The simple but well executed menu reflects and preserves it’s long-running reputation as not only a watering hole, but as a comfortable place to enjoy comfortable food.

Open daily for lunch and dinner, the staff focuses on keeping the community engaged by using fresh, local ingredients, including some of the Sierra foothill’s finest wines. As faithful stewards of the area’s rich history the restaurant owners and personnel strive to maintain the spirit of Poor Red and Rich Opal.

Through the traditional Gold Cadillac cocktail, the wall murals and the silver dollar coins, patrons will appreciate the rustic, refurbished, historical and favorite hot-spot. Friendly and timely service warmly welcomes each guest, creating memorable experiences with each visit.

For more information go to poorreds.com.