Big Idea Theatre kicks off 10th season with ‘The Night Alive’

Big Idea Theatre begins its 10th season, Find Your Voice, with the spellbinding drama, “The Night Alive” by Conor McPherson. “The Night Alive” opens Jan. 13 and runs through Feb. 11, taking a poignant look at the resilience of the human spirit and what it means to find the possibility of hope in the unlikeliest of places.

Directing the production is Big Idea Theatre founding member, Shannon Mahoney and cast in the lead roles are Scott Divine, Amber Lucito, Don Hayden, Ryan Snyder and Bert Andersson.

“After reading this play I realized that everything I knew about acting and the very little I know about life is in this play and in these characters. Just like me, these characters are fighting to survive life,” Mahoney said.

Tommy, a down-and-out Dubliner estranged from his family and living in squalor at his imperious uncle’s house, has carved out a meager existence running odd jobs and hatching get-rich-quick schemes with his friend and associate Doc.

But when he returns one night after having rescued a battered and bloodied young woman, his spontaneous act of decency brings about a glimmer of new possibilities, even as echoes from the past and the looming specter of death threaten to take it all away.

Warm and wistfully funny, McPherson’s “The Night Alive” observes the small moments of grace that illuminate our lives and deliver us from the darkness.

“This play is very dark, it’s very violent but it’s also hysterically funny. The joy in working on it, is that we have come to realize that these characters care so desperately about one another, they just don’t have the emotional grammar to express their feelings,” explained Mahoney.

“The Night Alive” is the winner of the 2013-2014 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play.

“McPherson … has a singular gift for making the ordinary glow with an extra dimension, like a gentle phosphorescence waiting to be coaxed into radiance,” wrote one critic for The New York Times.