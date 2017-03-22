Blonde ambition on stage

Emmett (Max Henry), Elle (Cassie Hamilton), Vivienne (Kenzie Marquez), Warner (Jacob Lambert) and Paulette (Emma Vanskike) debut on Ponderosa’s stage this week. Village Life photo by Shelly Thorene

Impeccable style and brains come together in Ponderosa High School’s latest musical production — “Legally Blonde.”

The story follows fashion-loving Elle Woods, whose determination and optimism can’t be quelled even when “the love of her life” dumps her. Elle and her four-legged sidekick Bruiser pack up their California dreams and head to the Ivy League to win him back. But life doesn’t always go as planned and soon Elle finds herself on a whole new path of self-discovery and love … all while tackling a high-profile murder trial.

Actress Cassie Hamilton takes on the lead role with all the blonde curls, pink nails and perkiness she can muster.

“It’s a dream come true (playing Elle),” the 17-year-old senior said. “I love her passion, her motivation and, most of all, her positivity.”

This is the third Ponderosa Stage Productions play in which Cassie has performed and her experiences on stage have helped her master all the singing Elle does … with flair.

“I really like ‘Legally Blonde Remix,’” Cassie said, naming her favorite musical number. “That’s when she finds her confidence and starts believing in herself … and becomes more independent.”

At Elle’s side while she proves to the world she’s more than a pretty face is Emmett Forrest, a Harvard Law School teaching assistant. Actor Max Henry, appearing in his first Ponderosa Stage Productions play, called his character “nerdy” but also “calm and sweet.”

On the opposite end of sweet are Elle’s ex, Warner Huntington III played Jacob Lambert, and his new girlfriend Vivienne Kensington played by Kenzie Marquez.

“He’s very full of himself,” Jacob, 16, who’s appearing in his first Ponderosa Stage Productions play. “Warner’s pretty mean. He’s not a nice guy.”

The character has the mindset that because he comes from money he can do whatever he wants, the Ponderosa junior explained. It’s a stretch for Jacob, who said in real life he’s usually a nice guy. “I do my best,” he said with a big smile.

On Warner’s arm is the equally rude Vivienne, a challenging role for Kenzie, 16, who recently directed a class show and decided to take to the stage this time around.

“It’s hard not coming off too rude,” the junior explained. “It’s really easy to play the role too mean. You have to find that balance.”

Do Warner and Vivienne get their comeuppance? Do they have a change of heart?

“Come and see the show,” Jacob teased.

“(The cast) is so talented,” Cassie added. “We’re pulling it together and it’s going to be a great show.”

Director and drama instructor Renee Fritz said she selected “Legally Blonde” for its positive messages for girls — do the right thing and you can do anything — and, she noted, the 2001 film of the same name starring Reese Witherspoon is one of her favorites.

“This musical is one of the most technically challenging,” Fritz said, explaining that actors have to perfectly time their lines and moves to the background soundtrack, “but it’s also one of the most rewarding I’ve done.”

“Legally Blonde” music and lyrics are by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin with the book by Heather Hach. The story is based on the novel “Legally Blonde” by Amanda Brown and the film of the same name.

Both Fritz and the cast said the musical’s high energy is contagious and makes even long rehearsals fun.

“These are talented kids,” Fritz said. “You won’t be disappointed.”

Dates and details

What: “Legally Blonde”

Who: Ponderosa Stage Productions

When: Showtimes are 7 p.m. March 23-25 and March 30-April 1 with a 2 p.m. matinee on March 25.

Where: Ponderosa Drama Theater, 3661 Ponderosa Road, Shingle Springs

Info: (916) 933-1777, ext. 2318, or [email protected]

Cast

Elle Woods (Cassie Hamilton), Warner Huntington III (Jacob Lambert), Emmett Forrest (Max Henry), Vivienne Kensington (Kenzie Marquez), Professor Callahan (Tyler Stewart), Paulette Buonufonte (Emma Vanskike), Brooke Wyndham (Ashley Finnell), Margot (Lizzy Gilligan), Serena (Madison Grandlund), Pilar (Chloe Bedford), Kate (Haley Wallace), Gaelen (Elysse Fresquez), Leilani (Beth Root), Delta Nu/Court Stenographer (Payton Irwin), Delta Nu/Cashier at Hair Affair (Genna Kent), Delta Nu (Gia Edmundson), Delta Nu (Aleah VanLeuven), Delta Nu/Chutney Wyndham (Alyssa Swart), Enid Hoops (Tonya Dyer), Aaron Shultz/Judge (Leo Davidson), Mrs. Woods (Iona Neff), Store Manager/Kiki The Colorist at Hair Affair (Brienne White), Whitney/TV Reporter (Maddie Smith), Winthrop/Prison Guard (Allison Crooks), Pforzheimer/Kyle the UPS Guy (Cameron Chaney), Lowell (Sam Hancoop), Courtney (Ashten Osucha), DA Joyce Riley (Kira Fishman), Padamadan (Vivian Duong), Grand Master Chad/Dewey/Carlos (Allison Crooks), Nikos Argitakos (Carson Smith), and Harvard students (Iona Neff, Morgan Kievernagel, Kira Fishman, Ashten Osucha, Skye Maclachlan and Carson Smith.

This story falls on page "6"