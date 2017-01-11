California Stage presents ‘The Whale’

Elena Lipman, Kyle Burrows, Joel Mario Rickert and Aviv Hannan star in California Stage's "The Whale" playing through Feb. 12 at the R25 Arts Complex in Sacramento.

Fresh off of winning an Elly Award for best new script, California Stage opens its 26th season with the award winning play “The Whale,” Samuel D. Hunter’s incisive look at love, relationships and religious intolerance.

Starring Joel Mario Rickert and directed by Shawn O’Neal, the play opens Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.

A 600 pound man is slowly eating himself to death while teaching online writing courses from his apartment. He’s visited by a friend, a family member and a stranger, each looking to save or be saved by him. Will his past issues prevent him from learning to live his life?

Elly winner O’Neal makes his CalStage debut, having received his award for “The Pillowman” at Big Idea Theatre. His work as an actor and director has been seen frequently in the Sacramento area. O’Neal received his training from the American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco. Currently, he is a producing artist at Resurrection Theatre and will be directing its upcoming production of “Six Degrees of Separation” in addition to starring in “God of Carnage.”

Actor Joel Mario Rickert is a Sacramento-based actor, having worked in casting in Hollywood on several major motion pictures including “Fried Green Tomatoes,” “The Addams Family” and played roles in many independent films. He is a graduate of California State University, Sacramento.

“The Whale” will run Jan. 13 through Feb. 12 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. in the Three Penny Theater at the R25 Arts Complex, a three-venue center located at 1725 25th St. in Midtown Sacramento.

Tickets are $12-$20 and may be purchased online at calstage.org or by calling (916) 451-5822. Group sales available upon request.

